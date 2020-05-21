LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart City Networks, the exclusive internet and telecommunications provider to more than 40 convention centers and stadiums, was recognized before the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee for its efforts to assist the COVID-19 response across the country. Jonathan Spalter, President and Chief Executive Officer, USTelecom – The Broadband Association, thanked Smart City, for its work to implement telemedical technology and solutions in centers serving as field hospitals, government support centers, communication command centers and homeless shelters, during his testimony on The State of Broadband Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic on May 13, 2020.
During his testimony, Mr. Spalter commented, "we don't have to go very far to tell the story of the extraordinary steps taken by USTelecom members to keep citizens connected. In fact, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center only a half mile away from the United States Senate hearing: you would find the Army Corps of Engineers, MedStar, the D.C. government and -USTelecom member- Smart City working side-by-side, in 12-hour shifts, in harm's way, to convert that convention center into a world-class emergency field hospital. Smart City teams are doing this exact same work in 17 different convention centers across the country with another dozen or so teams on standby just in case their communities need to ramp up [emergency services] at the last moment."
Smart City has planned and worked with the U.S. Army, local hospitals and government agencies at dozens of convention centers across the country. The company provided internet, wireless and voice technologies at many convention centers including the Los Angeles Convention Center, Miami Beach Convention Center, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center (Dallas), Atlantic City Convention Center, Santa Clara Convention Center, Greater Columbus Center, Colorado Convention Center (Denver) and Duke Energy (Cincinnati). In total, these convention center locations can accommodate nearly 5,000 patients.
Smart City worked with other convention centers partners to provide other critical support in their community in the way of shelters and call centers for impacted workers. One of the first centers to convert to a community support location in response to COVID-19, the San Diego Convention Center, is serving as a temporary shelter for 1200 displaced individuals in need of shelter and social distancing. Smart City is providing social service workers and other support agencies with internet connectivity throughout the venue. This operation is allowing San Diego County to provide these individuals with the services they need to find more permanent housing and facilitate treatment for coronavirus and other ongoing health-related issues.
"We are eager to get back to the business of providing event technology solutions for conventions and trade shows which are vital to our economy" said Mark Haley, President of Smart City Networks. "But in the interim, Smart City could not be prouder to stand toe to toe with our convention center partners and provide the technology services they need as they open their doors to support their communities during this crisis. We do this work because it's important to our communities. The kind words from Mr. Spalter during his testimony are greatly appreciated by our entire team."
Throughout this crisis, Smart City has worked with a myriad of convention center stakeholders and community representatives including FEMA, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, local hospitals and city, county, state and federal entities to provide network design support, Internet access and network installation services.
Watch the full video of Mr. Spalter's testimony to hear about many more efforts being made by USTelecom members here. For more information about Smart City, visit smartcitynetworks.com.
About Smart City Networks: Smart City began more than 30 years ago in Houston, Texas and has evolved into the nation's leading telecommunication provider for convention centers and meeting facilities. We manage the technology services for more than 3,000 events annually, including virtually every Fortune 500 Company event and major tradeshow. From auto shows to national political party conventions to world economic summits, Smart City has been on the floor, behind the scenes, and maintaining the connections that enable people to make important things happen. Smart City currently serves more than 43 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S., totaling over 17 million square feet of exhibit space. For more information about Smart City, visit smartcitynetworks.com.