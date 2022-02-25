Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Musical Instruments Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart musical instruments market is poised to grow by $15.73 million during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increase in the penetration of motion sensors and surge in sales through online distribution channels. The study identifies the increasing adoption of smart musical instruments as they enable faster learning as one of the prime reasons driving the smart musical instruments market growth during the next few years.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The smart musical instruments market is segmented as below:

  • By Technology
    • Connected Instruments
    • Wearables
  • By End-user
    • Professionals
    • Hobbyists
  • By Region
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart musical instruments market vendors that include:

  • Artiphon Inc.
  • CME Pte. Ltd.
  • HyVibe
  • Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd.
  • Kurv Music Ltd.
  • The ONE Music Group
  • TZM Creative Lab
  • Xiaomi Corp.
  • Yamaha Corp.
  • Zivix LLC

Also, the smart musical instruments market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oxxggd

