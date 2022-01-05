ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartSuite, a platform that enables businesses to manage all their workflows in one place, announced today that the company has publicly launched. Offering a collaborative work management platform in 15 languages, the company's offering emerges from a two-year development cycle with the key features needed to transform how businesses operate by allowing teams to work faster and smarter. SmartSuite enables teams to plan, track and manage workflows for one-time projects, routine tasks and ongoing business processes.
"We founded SmartSuite to address the inefficiencies we see in how teams work together, with team members using a patchwork of disconnected apps, emails and spreadsheets to manage how they plan and manage work each day. Our goal is to turn the traditional software paradigm upside down," said Jon Darbyshire, co-founder and CEO of SmartSuite. "SmartSuite provides a work management platform that unites the essential elements that are used in getting work done – databases, spreadsheets, documents, collaboration tools, file management products and automation capabilities – into one platform."
SmartSuite provides teams the ability to build robust workflows without writing a line of code, all through a visual interface that takes just minutes to learn. Powerful automation and integration capabilities automate routine tasks and integrate with existing tools a team may be using to create a unified view of information across the organization.
"You can think of the SmartSuite platform as a 'business' or 'work' operating system that provides the building blocks necessary to manage any business workflow, regardless of company size or industry," said Peter Novosel, co-founder and chief technology officer of SmartSuite. "At a fraction of the cost of licensing individual products, SmartSuite provides a single platform that can adapt to the way businesses want to manage their workflows, now and in the future."
SmartSuite supports teams of 2 to 5,000 and provides more than 200 pre-built templates that support core business workflows such as project management, sales, marketing, and software development, as well as specialized industry needs of construction, real estate, hospitality, nonprofits and more. Built for today's mobile workforce, SmartSuite offers native iOS and Android apps to keep users connected while on the go.
"SmartSuite has a passion for transforming the way teams work together. We're releasing a next-generation work management platform that has been purpose-built for Gen Z and millennials who we feel are the core team members that get work done in most organizations," said co-founder and vice president of solutions, Jeff Glasco. "The collaborative nature of our product fits the way these generations of workers like to work and interact with their teammates in a way that promotes culture and makes work more engaging and rewarding for them."
About SmartSuite
SmartSuite provides the power of a spreadsheet, the organization of a database, and the rich content of multimedia documents and collaboration tools - all in a single platform. The platform aims to provide an environment where people, processes and projects are connected and working together towards common organizational goals. Put your data to work with powerful reports, dashboards, charts and views that everyone can see for themselves with a 14-day free trial. To learn more, visit SmartSuite.com or watch our product overview video here.
