AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartTouch® Interactive, an award-winning interactive real estate marketing agency, real estate marketing automation, and lead nurturing CRM solution company announced today that the company was awarded five new Texas Association of Builders (TAB) Star Awards. SmartTouch was recognized at the Star Awards Trophy Presentation at the Sunbelt Builders Show™ July 15, 2021, at the Hilton Anatole, Dallas, Texas.
SmartTouch® Interactive won the following TAB Star awards this year:
Novak Brothers - Custom Builder
- Best Email Message
SmartTouch® Interactive - Associate
- Best Email Message for Look Back SmartTouch® GEO
Esperanza Homes - Volume Builder
- Best Email Message
- Best Online Ad
Pomona by Hillwood - Developer
- Best Online Ad
The 2021 TAB STAR Awards marks the ninth year running that SmartTouch® Interactive has been awarded top recognition, and with the recent seven 2021 MAX Awards from the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin, SmartTouch has been honored with more than 45 awards since 2013. The SmartTouch® Interactive agency has been recognized for its' accountable marketing programs and award-winning creative by a growing list of home builder and real estate developer associations, including MAX Awards from the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin and The Nationals held by the National Association of Home Builders.
"It is such an incredible honor to be recognized again this year by the Texas Association of Builders Star Awards," said Robert Cowes, President and CEO of SmartTouch® Interactive. "We are proud of all the awards we received this year as it demonstrates that we consistently strive for award-winning work that delivers outstanding results for all of our marketing clients."
More information on the awards ceremony and finalists can be found on the Star Awards announcement. And examples of the campaigns that won these five 2021 Star Awards can be found on the SmartTouch® Interactive blog. More on the company's past recognition and awards can also be found on the SmartTouch® website.
SmartTouch® Interactive is the only marketing agency focused on real estate to offer: proven marketing and lead generation programs; a superior lead nurturing CRM and Marketing Automation platform, SmartTouch® NexGen; and a cutting-edge homebuyer geofencing solution, SmartTouch® Geo, all driven by an award-winning team of innovative marketing professionals. Our innovation in lead generation and digital marketing programs and proven accountable ROI methodology have helped hundreds of real estate developers and home builders generate more than 1 million leads and $2 billion in new home sales. http://www.smarttouchinteractive.com
