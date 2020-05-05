SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arconic Foundation has announced a $25,000 investment toward the SME Education Foundation's effort to ensure that distance-learning opportunities become available for thousands of career and technical education students across the country.
The SME Education Foundation is the philanthropic arm of SME, an internationally recognized nonprofit organization serving the manufacturing industry. A 501(c)(3) organization, the Foundation helps attract and develop a skilled manufacturing workforce. The Foundation is teaming with Tooling U-SME through a unique COVID-19 Campaign to provide online learning opportunities to high school students in 12 manufacturing disciplines, including additive manufacturing, mechatronics and smart manufacturing.
Tooling U-SME works directly with the manufacturing community and hundreds of high schools, community and technical colleges and universities to prepare the next-generation workforce by providing industry-driven and learner-centered curriculum. Online learning is a significant component of this effort, and particularly relevant and useful during the closure of schools across the country.
"We have undertaken this campaign to help thousands of high school students have access to premium-quality online career and technical education opportunities," said Rob Luce, SME Education Foundation vice president. "Tooling U-SME is a valuable partner and industry leader in workforce development, and we're grateful for Arconic Foundation's generous investment and leadership in this initiative."
Arconic Foundation is a significant supporter of SME Education Foundation programs, including the SME PRIME schools initiative that has, since 2011, brought manufacturing education facilities and curricula to nearly 100,000 students in 60 schools across the country. Arconic Foundation is also a key supporter of the SME Education Foundation's Student Summits effort that brought thousands of high school students to industry events and competitions in 2019.
Learn more about the SME Education Foundation and its COVID-19 Campaign at smeef.org/get-involved/covid-19-campaign.
About the SME Education Foundation
The SME Education Foundation is committed to inspiring, preparing and supporting the next generation of manufacturing engineers and technologists. Since its creation by SME in 1979, the SME Education Foundation has provided grants, scholarships and awards through its partnerships with corporations, organizations, foundations and individual donors. Each year, the Foundation awards several hundred scholarships to students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering and technology disciplines closely related to manufacturing.
The organization also administers scholarship awards on behalf of major corporations connected to manufacturing. Additionally, the Foundation's PRIME initiative was created to provide high school students with a tailored advanced manufacturing/STEM education.
The Foundation's Student Summit event series delivers student competitions, technology demonstrations, and guided show floor tours at SME conferences and trade shows across the country.
Visit the SME Education Foundation at smeeducationfoundation.org. Follow @mfgeducation on Twitter or facebook.com/SME.Education.Foundation.
About Arconic Foundation
Arconic Foundation supports programs that prepare the advanced manufacturing workforce through education and skill-building. Arconic Foundation is independently endowed with assets of approximately $150 million and invests in the communities of Arconic Corporation – a leading provider of aluminum products that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Contact Arconic Foundation at ArconicFoundation@arconic.com.