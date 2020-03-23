SEATTLE, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the main challenges of remote working is ensuring efficient communication between teams and clients. FreJun, an AI-based software that captures and automates meeting notes, helps in eliminating communication barriers by recording important business conversations and allowing easy access to the recordings and meeting notes.
In the need of the hour, as companies are opting for work from home, FreJun is offering a free two-month subscription of its services to help companies and teams transition from desk-working to remote working by improving the flow of information.
FreJun will help teams and companies to ease into the remote working structure by recording their phone calls and virtual meetings. After recording the calls and meetings, the meeting notes & transcripts are sent to all the attendees automatically.
The process is simple. Users dial-in FreJun's number at the time of their phone call. FreJun starts recording the call once all the meeting attendees have joined in. For web conferences, users need to send a calendar invitation to meetings@frejun.com and FreJun will automatically join and record the conversations at the scheduled time.
FreJun caters to the needs of salespersons, teams, consultants, and recruiters and is compatible with collaborative tools such as Jira, Hubspot, and Basecamp. It lets users easily export meeting data and share them among team members.
"This is a tough time for everyone where teams and individuals are facing a sudden change in their work structure amidst the Corona Virus outbreak. We are doing our bit in helping them adjust to remote working by facilitating communication and information flow," said Subhash Kalluri, CEO of FreJun.
FreJun endeavors to ensure that remote working is as effective as working in an office place by empowering individuals and teams to communicate and interact in a flawless manner.
Contact information:
hello@frejun.com
+1-619-786-5468
www.frejun.com