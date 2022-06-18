RadioNemo's ghost hunting over-the-road trucker Snake Pontchartrain finds a home on the PodWheels App. Both previous and new content will now be available as its production team heads towards release of episodic adventure "Shadow Out of Service" later this summer. This unique series allows listeners and fans to help in creation of content.
LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PodWheels Powered By RadioNemo, the podcast development service of RadioNemo Entertainment of North America, is pleased to announce the PodWheels platform will be serving as a distribution point for the Snake Pontchartrain Serial Podcast.
A scripted podcast series created by Jimmy Mac and Clare Marie, "Snake Pontchartrain's Places You Wouldn't Want to Go" is a production of RadioNemo of North America. It follows the adventures of Snake Pontchartrain, a super trucker and ghost hunter investigating the haunted legends of the road at the request of fellow drivers.
The initial series of Snake Pontchartrain episodes made their broadcast debut on SiriusXM's Road Dog Trucking Radio Channel 146 through RadioNemo. The first set of Snake Pontchartrain episodes that will be featured on the PodWheels Powered By RadioNemo platform will include Snake's adventures broadcast by RadioNemo, and the initial podcast release will also feature previously unreleased bonus material from the Snake Pontchartrain production team.
The Snake Pontchartrain episodes from the RadioNemo vault will be available as a featured category on the PodWheels smartphone app, which is available through the Apple Store and Google Play. The series will also have its own featured page on the podcast service's website, https://podwheels.net/page/snakepontchartrain.
"We are thrilled to be able to share the collection of episodes that got everything started and made the adventures of Snake Pontchartrain legendary among the listeners of RadioNemo," said Greg Thompson, Executive Producer of PodWheels Powered By RadioNemo. "The creative genius behind Snake Pontchartrain is awe-inspiring. What Jimmy Mac, Clare Marie and their team have done with this series is a true treat for anyone who loves storytelling that allows your imagination to freely roam. Snake is a wonderful mix of old-time radio serial dramas with the true sensibility, humor and adventure of trucking. It will be great fun for people who have previously heard Snake to revisit the series as well as new listeners coming to our platform hearing the series for the first time."
The debut of Snake Pontchartrain on PodWheels Powered By RadioNemo arrives at a time when its production team gears up for a new season of scripted audio adventures, including the episodic "Shadow Out of Service". Featuring the talents of Jimmy Mac, Katie L. Hall and FX's "Justified" Justin Welborn, the latest Snake adventure places him in one of Massachusetts' most haunted locations attempting to stop an evil force from destroying the world. Adriana Luciano will be handling the production, and Clare Marie will oversee its sound design. Listeners can contribute to an Indiegogo campaign for the latest production through the following link: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/shadow-out-of-service-podcast#/.
