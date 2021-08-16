LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soba Recovery, a rehabilitation center with locations in Arizona and Texas, has just released a new set of free guidelines to help prospective patients understand and develop relapse plans of their own. These plans are designed to help the patient avoid relapsing, or reintroducing a toxic substance back into their bodies after attempting to remove it. Relapsing is an easy pitfall to someone recovering from a substance addiction, and can be especially harmful, as reintroducing a powerful substance after removing it can have potentially fatal side effects.
As they explain, there are three primary stages of relapse, each one occurring as the abstinence of the substance is noticed by various parts of the body. Firstly, they will feel emotional about their situation, and can often become numb about the reality of it, making it difficult to think consciously and rationally. This continues to further mental turmoil, as they work to resist the feelings of using it and feel they have control of their own actions. If these feelings aren't addressed with professional rehab help, they can devolve into a full physical relapse, where they resume using the substance, possibly without control.
In this informational guide on relapse plans, Soba details what plans should look like, and how to carry them out. This includes working to understand the patient's personal signs of relapse, so that they can understand what they are experiencing and how to properly respond. These are step-by-step plans that include understanding how triggers can occur and plotting the appropriate countermeasures depending on the setting, situation, and surroundings. As they note, these plans also include several preventative measures to help fight off relapse symptoms, such as taking time for self care, understanding the importance of breath control, and calling on a friend or ally to assist.
With these free, online guides, Soba Recovery hopes to work for the betterment of all those in need of rehabilitation assistance, whether they have been sober for years or are just starting to seek the road to recovery.
Soba Recovery are the operators of two rehabilitation centers, one in Arizona and the other in Texas.
