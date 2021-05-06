CLEVELAND, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sober Grid, the world's leading digital Sober living community, today announced the appointment of Cassondra (Cassie) Branderhorst as Vice President of Community and Criminal Justice Programs. In her role, Branderhorst will spearhead the expansion of the government-funded programs, including criminal justice and community programs for Sober Grid, leveraging the Sober Grid app, peer recovering coaching and 24/7/365 crisis support.
Branderhorst will oversee city, county, state and federal grant-funded programs or commercial deals at the city, state and federal government to ensure sustainability as well as work to improve progress and tracking, ensuring the overall effectiveness of the programs. She will also seek to partner with criminal justice programs, advocates, state-wide partners and community leaders to build effective and culturally competent support and services, including county and state prisons, jails, drug courts and SOR Programs, among many others.
Branderhorst is a seasoned professional and brings a demonstrated history of working in the public and private sectors, concentrating on criminal justice programming and policy reform, non-profit management, behavioral healthcare, social determinants of health and public policy. She has an in-depth knowledge of the innerworkings of the criminal justice systems, population health management, stakeholder engagement and relations, community coalition building, market research and substance use disorder prevention and treatment.
Over the course of her nearly twenty-year career, Branderhorst has worked at notable organizations, including Verily Life Sciences, formerly known as Google Life Sciences, Gateway Foundation-Corrections Division, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the United States Federal Courts-Northern District of Illinois and the National Association for State Alcohol and Drug Abuse Directors (NASADAD), as well as various state, county and local governments. Branderhorst also taught Criminal Justice courses as an adjunct professor at Roosevelt University in Chicago and formerly served as a Board Member for the National Alliance on Mental Illness Montgomery County Ohio.
Branderhorst received her BA in Criminal Justice, with honors, from Michigan State University and her MS in Public Service Management-Public Policy from DePaul University.
Sober Grid is a free iOS/Android app that connects you with other people in or seeking recovery from Substance Use Disorders. Members are instantly connected to a global community in their neighborhoods and around the globe. Members can build strong support networks and inspire others. Sober Grid, Founded by CEO Beau Mann, started because he was looking for a supportive community that could be accessed anytime anywhere. Today it is a platform full of evidence-based tools to help anyone get instant addiction support. Sober Grid now offers affordable 24/7 Certified Peer Coaches to assist individuals in their recovery. Its peer coaches are trained and certified to help you along your recovery journey. For more information, visit http://www.sobergrid.com
