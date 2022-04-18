Seven-day, all-inclusive experience on a brand-new cruise liner. First stop in Norfolk, Va: Enjoy the pristine sand, refreshing food and beverage culture and myriad of attractions to explore within this gorgeous destination. Second stop in Bermuda: Two-and-a-half days of soaking in the Caribbean sun and island
NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's the dawn of a new era for the luxury cruise industry as SocaVision, a global event company, announced today the launch of its new event series, Fetetopia, designed to deliver the ultimate Carnival experience on the seas. The cruise experience will be held on a brand-new Prima ship through a Norwegian cruise line that is currently being built.
As the cruise industry continues to make a roaring comeback, Fetetopia is poised to deliver a new level of fun, excitement and upscale experiences to the arena. Guests who step foot on the cruise will not have to worry about a single thing besides soaking in the Caribbean vibes while indulging in some much-needed relaxation as the all-inclusive offering includes premium Caribbean food and drinks, plus all gratuities and taxes. Throughout the seven-day expedition, cruise-goers will also enjoy a variety of events and parties with a highlighted beach concert in Bermuda with Reggae/Soca Songstress Timeka Marshall, Soca Superstar Erphaan Alves with more to be announced. Music throughout by your top DJs, playing the best Soca, Reggae, Dancehall, Afrobeats.
Now available for bookings, the first cruise is slated to set sail April 16-23, 2023, departing from New York City to Bermuda, and includes:
- Seven-day, all-inclusive experience on a brand-new cruise liner.
- First stop in Norfolk, Va: Enjoy the pristine sand, refreshing food and beverage culture and myriad of attractions to explore within this gorgeous destination.
- Second stop in Bermuda: Two-and-a-half days of soaking in the Caribbean sun and island vibrations. The experience will conclude with an exclusive beach concert.
- A deposit of only $250 is due by May 31, 2022 and will save guests $300 on the entire cost per person.
"Our vision of Fetetopia is to create the ultimate party experience where guests are given everything they need for an entire week without having to worry about the everyday stresses of life," said SocaVision Global Secretary Mrs Stephanie Williams. "With Fete meaning 'celebration or festival' and topia meaning 'ideal place', we're giving our guests the platform to experience moments that inspire, service that exceeds expectations, and one-of-a-kind adventures that give you stories to bring home. This is just the first of many cruises we have planned for Fetetopia."
The cruise will depart from Manhattan Cruise Terminal located at 711 12th Avenue and West 54th Street. For more information or to reserve your spot on the Fetetopia cruise from New York City to Bermuda, visit https://fetetopia.com/.
