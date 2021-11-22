NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Extrategic Culture, a culture-first social experience agency, is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the National Minority Supplier Development Council ("NMSDC"). The designation is awarded to businesses that are at least fifty-one percent (51%) owned, managed, and controlled by an individual or group who is ethnically or racially diverse. Extrategic Culture brings together influencer strategies, branded content, paid social media, and beyond to reach multicultural audiences across the consumer journey. Co-Founders Jeffrey Duque and Diana Pieretti benefitted from PepsiCo's Racial Equality Journey (REJ) commitments, which provided guidance through the certification process.
"We are honored to have been awarded this national certification and are excited to continue helping brands be more inclusive by connecting them with multicultural consumers through influencer marketing rooted in technology, authenticity, creativity, and performance to navigate the cultural shift and ever-evolving social landscape," said Jeffrey Duque, Co-Founder of Extrategic Culture. "Furthermore, we would like to give a special thanks to PepsiCo for believing in our capabilities and being an invaluable ally through the certification process. Their support truly demonstrates PepsiCo's commitment to developing a robust supplier base that includes diverse-owned businesses that provide quality goods and services."
"Increasing our spend with diverse suppliers is a key component of PepsiCo's drive to racial equality," said Christina Tyson, Director of Supplier Diversity at PepsiCo. "We know that minority certification will allow diverse businesses to work with many Fortune 500 companies beyond PepsiCo. Hiring the Pink Patch Group, a Black-women-owned certification consultancy, to assist small minority-owned businesses with the certification process is one step we are taking to truly create systemic change in the communities we serve."
Diana Pieretti, Co-Founder of Extrategic Culture, stated, "In line with our mission, we aim to leverage our certified minority-owned status by continuing to elevate the voice of diverse communities, providing that EXTRA behind multicultural influencer strategies, to increase their visibility, and pave a path for us all to rise. We use a nuanced approach offering brands the best technology, strategies, cultural insights, creative, diverse talent, influencer intelligence, and performance that enables the scaling of influencer marketing beyond organic results".
