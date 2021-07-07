NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge is the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights.
The Social Media Analytics will grow at a CAGR of 28.21% by 2024. Prices will increase by 2%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
- Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
- Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
- Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for Social Media Analytics?
- What are the Social Media Analytics category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?
Key Points Covered in this Report:
This report evaluates suppliers based on multiple languages, proof of concept, analytical tools that provide custom coding options, and industry specialization. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, evaluation criteria, and penalty clauses.
The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Supply assurance
- Category innovations
- Cost savings
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Top-line growth
- Supply base rationalization
- Scalability of inputs
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Reduction of TCO
- Customer retention
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Green initiatives
- Factors driving the growth (or lack of it) in individual geographies
- Regions that hold the most rewarding opportunities for buyers and suppliers
- Is the spend growth cyclical and when will the growth curve peak?
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
