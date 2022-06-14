United Methodist Communications will celebrate Social Media Day on Thursday, June 30, 2022, highlighting the many resources the agency provides to help churches maximize their social media potential.
Over the past few years, churches have adopted new ways of connecting through social media. John Haney – Senior Training and Development Specialist – will host a special live learning session on Facebook Groups at 12 pm CT at Facebook.com/UMCom.
This presentation will examine some important concepts for social media with a significant focus on how to get the most out of Facebook Groups. The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session to help you in utilizing this tool to further your ministry efforts. Leading up to the event, look for posts on the United Methodist Communications Facebook page that encourage you to submit your questions for the Q&A in advance. The day of the event, submit questions as a comment on the live video streaming post on the UMCom Facebook page.
"Churches today know that social media is more than just being social … it's a ministry," said Poonam Patodia, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're here to help celebrate Social Media Day by helping your church make the greatest impact you can."
United Methodist Communications provides many resources to help equip churches and their leaders in effective ministry through social media, all of which can be found at umcom.org/socialmediaday.
Among the ways United Methodist Communications equips churches with tools to effectively minister daily via social media platforms are providing a free social graphics library, how-to articles, social media training and social media coaching and advertising.
"We help local church leaders with social media marketing to reach new people with one-on-one coaching to learn how to more effectively use Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube," said Steven Adair, Director of Local Church Services. "If your church already has a good handle on social media, we can place social media ads and run follower campaigns on your accounts to help you grow your reach in your community."
Additionally, the agency utilizes social media to share the messages and stories of the church and the Gospel through daily postings across multiple platforms, offering articles, news, resources, inspiration, Bible verses and more. With more than 1.6 million followers, United Methodist Communications' social media channels provide a place for community, creating 6.4 million engagements in 2021.
About United Methodist Communications
As the communications agency for The United Methodist Church, United Methodist Communications seeks to increase awareness and visibility of the denomination in communities and nations around the globe. United Methodist Communications also offers services, tools, and resources for communications ministry.
