NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Social Media Marketing Services market will register an incremental spend of about USD 116 billion, growing at a CAGR of 18.95% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Social Media Marketing Services sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.
- Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.
- Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.
Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:
Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for Social Media Marketing Services market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Social Media Marketing Services pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfill their category objectives.
Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:
The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.
Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.
- Identify favorable opportunities in Promotional Products TCO (total cost of ownership).
- Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.
- Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.
Some of the top Social Media Marketing Services suppliers listed in this report:
This Social Media Marketing Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- Barker Social
- Beyond Media Global Ltd.
- Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc.
- Dentsu Group Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
- Movement Strategy
- Omnicom Group Inc.
- Publicis Groupe
- WPP Plc
To access the definite purchasing guide on the Social Media Marketing Services that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:
- Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Social Media Marketing Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
- How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
- Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Insights
Category Pricing Insights
Cost-saving Opportunities
Best Practices
Category Ecosystem
Category Management Strategy
Category Management Enablers
Suppliers Selection
Suppliers under Coverage
US Market Insights
Category scope
Appendix
