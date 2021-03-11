FREDERICK, Md., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following tremendous success in the fall at Showtime at the Drive-In, today's announcement by All Good Presents puts a focus on the safe return of bringing live concert experiences to its hometown of Frederick, MD.
It's Showtime at the Drive-In boasts a state-of-the art sound system, a cosmic light show and a massive 20'x 40' LED video wall uniquely positioned above the stage, plus local foods, craft brews and a safe environment to experience live music once again
Within a world where the concert industry continues to adapt to the global pandemic and with a light at the end of the tunnel, safety continues to be paramount at these upcoming socially-distanced concerts. All Good Presents remains vigilant with enforcing the venue's safety protocols including the requirement for all guests and all staff to wear masks at all times when outside of their vehicles, see additional protocols below.
Upcoming All Good Presents show dates & ticket links:
Fri. April 23 - Disco Biscuits (https://www.universe.com/events/all-good-presents-the-disco-biscuits-423-tickets-B14TXS)
Sat. April 24 - Disco Biscuits (Sold Out)
Tue. May 4 - Goose (https://www.universe.com/events/all-good-presents-goose-54-tickets-D48JWR)
Fri. May 14 – Dark Star Orchestra (https://www.universe.com/events/all-good-presents-dark-star-orchestra-514-tickets-SZ2JPT)
Sat. May 15 - Dark Star Orchestra (Sold Out)
Sun. May 16 - Dark Star Orchestra (Just Added - https://www.universe.com/events/all-good-presents-dark-star-orchestra-516-tickets-PLR73T)
Sun, June 6 - Wood Brothers (https://www.universe.com/events/all-good-presents-the-wood-brothers-66-tickets-7NMCFX)
All Good Giving Campaign
In an effort to help revive and restore their local community, All Good Presents created the All Good Giving Campaign to assist those struggling the most. This multi-platform fundraiser launches with the All Good Presents donating $1 for every car ticket sold to every show plus providing "no-pressure" opportunities for fans to donate when they purchase their ticket or text to donate in advance and at the show.
In an effort to reach as many neighbors as possible, three incredible non-profits were chosen based on the impact they have on the local community. Shows during the month of April will benefit The Mental Health Association of Frederick County, shows during May will benefit the City of Frederick Maryland Food Bank and shows during June will benefit the Frederick Arts Council.
Safety First Protocols:
- Wearing a mask is required by all guests and all staff at all times when outside of a vehicle.
- Guests are asked to socially distance by 6 feet whenever they step away from their vehicle and to only step away from their vehicle to use the restroom or to go to concessions.
- 6 foot social distance markers will be placed in front of restrooms and concessions
- Hand Sanitizer Stations will be placed conveniently throughout the event grounds
- All restrooms will be sanitized prior to arrival and throughout the event. Handwashing Stations will be available at every restroom.
- Contactless Entry – tickets scanned through your mobile device at the gate.
- Staff – all staff are required to wear masks at all times, all staff will be temperature checked before each shift, shared employee equipment will be sanitized before and after every shift.
- Cars and spaces limited to a maximum of 5 guests.
Complete show details and tickets are available at http://www.AllGoodPresents.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Ellington, All Good Presents, (214) 450-5390, jennifer@allgoodpresents.com
SOURCE All Good Presents