ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CodigoDelSur, an internationally acclaimed web and mobile app development firm headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, celebrates 14 years of excellence in the software development industry, excelling in integral product creation.
"Our staff is what makes this company special, and I am extremely proud to be working with all of them," says CEO Nicolás Amarelle, who himself is a seasoned software engineer. "At CodigoDelSur, we are always looking to incorporate the latest technology, and we pride ourselves in delivering outstanding digital products. Our team is one of the most experienced web development teams in the world, and we strive to achieve every single one of our client's goals. We are thrilled to now be able to celebrate 14 years of success for our customers and us."
Since its inception, CodigoDelSur has worked with over 250 projects ranging from early-stage startups to large international companies. The firm has demonstrated a significant commitment to each project and client with fundamental values beyond standard staff augmentation engagements and product development. Specializing in product development from the ground up, CodigoDelSur provides fully functional products ready for market release. Based on their extensive experience helping startups through the first launch of their product, CodigoDelSur excels in providing substantial expertise unmatched by other developers.
Within just 14 years, CodigoDelSur has achieved incredible successes for companies in the industries of fintech, education, food & delivery, healthcare, fitness, and aviation (drones).
Now, the CodigoDelSur team boasts 120 leading experts in mobile and web development, quality assurance, and UX/UI design, who have developed over 250 outstanding applications. Working to create a product from ground zero to finished functionality, CodigoDelSur's full-service capabilities have proven to be an incredible differentiator from competing companies, especially in the startup sector.
These efforts have garnered a high level of appreciation from clients and partners, reflecting CodigoDelSur's exceptional standard of work. Its commitment and achievements are further reflected by the high-ranking apps they have developed for esteemed clients like Kindara, Skout, Shutterfly, Grubhub, and DroneDeploy, among many others. Their achievements range from developing 300+ million user apps to ranking #1 in the app store and innovating creative solutions for every client.
CodigoDelSur also prides itself in supporting the local community through pro-bono web development for a non-profit children's cancer foundation, providing scholarships for deserving students, and offering paid internships for aspiring software engineers.
About CodigoDelSur
Founded in 2007, CodigoDelSur is a full-service mobile and web development, quality assurance, and UX/UI design company based in Montevideo, Uruguay, offering comprehensive and innovative solutions to various clients across the globe. CodigoDelSur is a trustworthy partner for custom software development and the first choice for many clients.
A vibrant company culture is part of what makes CodigoDelSur exceptional. Codigodelsur has made a short video to celebrate their 14 years of excellence in the industry. To view it, please visit http://shorturl.at/uGPQY.
For further information, please visit http://www.codigodelsur.com.
