NAPA VALLEY, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning Napa Valley resort, today unveils a comprehensive $30 million redesign that includes a new restaurant, newly built suites and the renovation of all guest rooms and public spaces. Known for its landmark pool and culinary excellence, Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection welcomes Picobar, the resort's second restaurant and a new open-air dining concept in Napa Valley, offering modern Mexcian cuisine from Solbar's acclaimed Executive Chef, Gustavo Rios. Other new resort elements serve as an extension of the valley landscape, such as an expansion at Solbar with distinct new outdoor lounge seating, a reimagined pool deck elevating one of Napa's most iconic pools with lounge seating, amenity-rich cabanas and a children's pool, and versatile indoor-outdoor event spaces for celebrations and meetings. Reflecting the small-town charm and urban sophistication of Napa, the next iteration of Solage introduces a new caliber of playful, personalized luxury in Napa.
"We are thrilled to unveil the reimagined Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection," said Todd Cilano, general manager, Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection and regional vice president, Auberge Resorts Collection. "Solage has always been a home away from home for ardent foodies, vinters and wellness lovers seeking Napa Valley's particularly enviable version of 'the good life.' The redesign delivers more open-air social space than ever before and a vibrant and modern resort experience that keeps true to Solage's cool and comfortable wine country roots."
The reimagined resort was conceived by a team of leading designers and architects, including Napa Valley architect Howard Backen and award-winning Los Angeles-based design agency, Studio Collective. For the redesign of the resort, Studio Collective drew inspiration from the rustic yet refined charm of the surrounding Napa Valley landscapes and vineyards, crafting a palate of natural materials and neutral hues. The result is a sense of casual elegance inspired by the region's European influence and Mediterranean climate, and a relaxed yet refined environment that encourages guests to unwind and connect with the natural setting.
"The design of Solage focuses on the organic over the ornate and comfort, not complex," said Adam Goldstein, principal and design director, Studio Collective. "We have created a space that is true to both Calistoga's and Auberge's roots, and a property that is equal parts casual and cozy, while providing guests with an air of simple sophistication."
A New Destination Restaurant
Building off the world-class reputation of Solbar, the resort's signature restaurant, Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection has introduced a second dining destination, Picobar. The contemporary eatery is inspired by the traditions of walk-up taco joints in Mexico and artfully balances Latin flavors with heirloom Napa County ingredients. The name "pico," which translates to "peak," captures the ethos of the new, year-round concept, which is driven by seasonally focused dishes. The menu, conceived by Executive Chef Gustavo Rios, rotates with the harvest and features local ingredients sourced from the mountains, valleys and rivers in respective peak seasons. Signature items include whipped avocado, pistachio and kale dip, Cowgirl Creamery queso, inspired tostadas, and homemade Napa flavored tortillas such as garlic, olive and sun-dried tomato. Picobar also boasts a wide assortment of tequilas, innovative craft cocktails and a diverse selection of beer and wine.
Picobar is housed in a new, contemporary wooden barn, featuring an outdoor fireplace and firepits, and a striking tiled bar overflowing with lush plants. The vibrant area is designed for people to gather and enjoy live music, food and cocktails. Guests can arrange fireside experiences including a s'mores night that features ruby pink chocolate by Bay Area-based Charles Chocolates or Whiskey by Firelight, which offers a taste of rare and exclusive whiskeys often aged in wine country barrels. Trivia and bingo nights are also regularly scheduled for wine-themed fun. A custom spirits menu is available around the firepit that showcases local and rare distilleries. With its dynamic design and a high-spirited culinary team, Picobar is destined to become a Napa Valley social hub.
New Suites and Renovated Studios
Introducing a modern expression of resort living, Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection now features eleven newly built cottage-style suites, including two, two-bedroom Estate Suites and nine, one-bedroom Orchard Suites. Each has its own private outdoor patio, shower and soaking tub for indulging in panoramic views of the Palisades and Mayacamas Mountains. Perfect for entertaining groups or for family travel, one of the Estate Suites boasts an oversized patio with a 100-plus-year-old Valley Oak Tree and the other shares a courtyard with one of the Orchard Suites that can be closed off and combined into one large accommodation.
Each Estate Suite comes with its own set of bikes and a designated Mercedes-Benz for the duration of the guest's stay. Inside, guests will discover an in-room oxygen bar experience and a Napa Pantry mini-bar filled with local items from Napa's iconic Oakville Grocery. Additionally, suite guests will have complimentary access to a Cabana for one night during their stay, a dog walker for those traveling with a pup and other exclusive amenities.
Additionally, the resort's 89 guest studios have been reimagined from top to bottom. Striking the perfect balance between upscale and approachable, all accommodations are balanced by natural forms and a color and material palate that echoes Napa Valley's dense forests and local vineyards. Custom furniture highlights a simple, yet well-crafted sense of detail. Plush furnishings including upholstered feature walls, graphic light fixtures, state-of-the-art technology and leather headboards, put guests at ease and allow them to take advantage of the easygoing Calistoga way of life.
Napa Valley's Best Pool
The resort's iconic pool has been upgraded with private cabanas, sunny lounge spaces, a state-of-the-art jetted hot tub, and an expansive pool deck where detox, retox and repeat become second nature. For an unreservedly luxury leisure experience, private cabanas come equipped with TVs and WiFi, and are stocked with fruit, freshly squeezed juices, champagne, rosé, beer and other refreshments. Family cabanas play host to custom games, family-style meal options, a personalized snack hour, and afternoon activities for kids, creating a more dynamic, family-friendly outdoor lounge experience. In the evenings, cabanas are turned into individual private viewing rooms for Dive in Movie and DJ nights, featuring shared plates from the Solbar menu and award-winning Napa wines.
A collection of unique poolside experiences and amenities include bocce ball courts, a poolside popsicle cart, rotating seasonal treats, smoothies, mini-cocktails and sunglasses cleanings.
An Enhanced Outdoor Solbar Experience
Solbar is a Napa Valley staple that draws much fanfare with its soul-filling Napa Valley cuisine and back-to-the-land reverence. The restaurant's already inviting outdoor patio is newly extended, doubling the size of its previous patio to incorporate a more al fresco lounge atmosphere. Solbar's new appearance features mid-century modern tables and cushioned lounge chairs accented with rattan tree lights and contemporary candle lanterns scattered throughout the space for an inviting dining experience. The expanded terrace, which is layered with a row of Mulberry trees, provides another option to dine outdoors or relax by fire pits while taking in the views of the nearby mountains. Executive Chef Gustavo Rios blends global influences with locally sourced ingredients to create bold and flavorful cuisine respecing local produce, farmers and ranches.
Estrella Event Lawn and Nova Meeting Room
Further solidifying Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection as Napa Valley's premier destination for weddings, meetings and events, the resort has added 4,107 square feet of new meeting and event space, which includes the all-new 1,807-square-foot Nova Room and 2,300-square-foot Estrella Lawn. Located adjacent to the existing 3,500-square-foot Solstice event space, Nova Room provides a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor and a breezy Napa Valley atmosphere for C-suite board meetings, intimate celebrations or large-scale events, alike. Located near Solage's 130-foot landmark pool, Estrella Lawn adds
a unique and fully customizable space ideal for outdoor ceremonies or gatherings. With the addition of the Nova Room and Estrella Event Lawn, the resort features a total of 17,055 square feet of meetings and events space.
About Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection
Only one and a half hours from San Francisco by car, Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, is located in the heart of California Wine Country. Situated on 22-acres surrounded by panoramic mountains and picturesque vineyards, Solage boasts 100 spacious and modern studios, each featuring complimentary cruiser bicycles for guests' use. One of Napa Valley's best destination pool experiences, Solage's 130-foot landmark pool features Picobar poolside restaurant, private cabanas, daybeds, chaises and an elevated pool deck for a spacious lounging experience. A local favorite and destination for foodies, the resort is home to acclaimed signature restaurant, Solbar, featuring playful, seasonally driven and soul filling Napa Valley cuisine. The award-winning Spa Solage offers 20,000 square feet of health and wellness with 14 treatment rooms, Bathhouse, a state-of-the-art gym and a Yoga & Movement Studio with complimentary daily fitness classes.
About Auberge Resorts Collection
Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine and spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 19 hotels and resorts across three continents, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations. For more information about Auberge Resorts Collection, please visit aubergeresorts.com.
About The Friedkin Group
The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit http://www.friedkin.com.
