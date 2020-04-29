ATLANTA, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Dance Day is being celebrated during a difficult time. A few months back, COVID-19 provoked a global pandemic, already known as one of the most terrible crises for Humanity, causing the contagion of more than 3,000,000 confirmed patients, and more than 200,000 victims.
To stop the pandemic, it has been necessary to take extreme measures of social distancing, as well as to follow the basic rules of hygiene: wash your hands, exercise and stay hydrated.
All the areas and forms of organizations have been impacted by the crisis. The world of dance has been one of the main sectors affected by COVID-19. The indefinite pause of this year's calendar of cultural activities have interrupted the source of income of thousands of dancers, dance academies, and the expression of dance as a form of art to the general public.
With the goal of promote the resilience of dance, to adapt the global stage for dancers, and to promote the health activities people needs to do to keep safe, The WDG premieres a global Dance Challenge, under the premise and hashtag: #StayHomeAndDance.
"This pandemic has claimed a large number of innocent victims, and will charge a huge bill to the economic sector that makes dance a profitable reality. Our Dance Challenge seeks to become a platform of opportunities for dancers while promoting the hygiene standards necessary to defeat the coronavirus. In the World Dance Group, we continue to work with the same mission: to improve the world by sharing the unique beauty of dance, and to empower all people who feel passion for dance, with innovative tools and actions, becoming a world stage even during tough times. We need dancers to help us deliver the message," said Noel Roque, CEO of the World Dance Group.
The Dance Challenge is a worldwide competition where all the different forms of dance have open doors, as well as any person who is passionate about dance. If you like dancing, you can sign up for free.
Each routine is accompanied by social awareness. Therefore, to participate it is important to communicate one of the three key messages that the world needs at this critical time: Stay home, wash your hands and stay hydrated.
Being part of the Dance Challenge is easy. You just need to select your music, record a 1-minute routine dancing at home and upload it to the Dance-Challenge website. Then, enjoy the routines of other dancers, vote for your favorites and wait for the announcement of the winner of the contest.
Together it is possible to defeat COVID-19 in and innovate way that can also show your love for dance. The world waits to see your talent!
For more information: https://www.dance-challenge.com
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Dance_Day
Media contact:
Noel Roque
238955@email4pr.com
404-402-1405