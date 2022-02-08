IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MobilityWare has announced yet another way to play Solitaire by adding a free version to the company's website. Launched on day one of the App Store in 2008 MobilityWare's Solitaire mobile game app recently surpassed 290 million installs, making it the most downloaded Solitaire game in the world.
With the launch of the browser-based version of Solitaire, gamers can now enjoy the classic klondike style gameplay from their desktop, laptop, or phone for free. The game can be played on mobilityware.com, with no download or registration required.
MobilityWare CEO Dave Yonamine said of the initiative, "Now card game fans everywhere can enjoy our most popular game on their laptop, desktop, or smartphone. With no registration or download required, our new browser-based version of Solitaire brings our most popular game to an entirely new audience. We are proud of our team for always finding new ways to bring joy to others one game at a time"
WHAT: MobilityWare has brought their hit Solitaire mobile game to the web. Players can enjoy the browser-based version of Solitaire on their desktop, laptop, or phone for free with no download or registration required.
WHEN: Solitaire is available on the company's website now.
WHERE: Solitaire can be played on the MobilityWare website (mobilityware.com).
WHO: Initially founded in 1990 as a communications software company, MobilityWare entered the world of mobile gaming in July 2008 with the release of more than a dozen games the day the App Store launched including the fan-favorite Solitaire. Solitaire has become the company's most well-known title, establishing MobilityWare as the marketplace leader for the genre. Dedicated to their mission of "bringing joy to others one game at a time," MobilityWare has gone on to become one of mobile gaming's preeminent card and puzzle game publishers.
