NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solvpath today announces the unveiling of QuickPay, the company's frictionless checkout feature that enables merchants to offer customers the simplicity of an Amazon 1-Click checkout experience. Currently available on the platforms Checkout Champ, Konnektive CRM, and Sticky.io, Solvpath's QuickPay eliminates the more time-consuming steps of online buying—the entering of contact and credit card information—and instead allows existing customers to complete their orders in a click, following a single-step authentication process. By delivering a streamlined checkout experience, Solvpath's Quickpay aims to make buying products online simpler and faster for shoppers and converting sales easier for merchants.
By accelerating the online shopping process, Solvpath's QuickPay aims not only to increase customer satisfaction, but also to help advertisers amplify customer engagement. Advertisers can alert customers to a range of offers and buying opportunities, which buyers can act upon with the click of a button.
Incentivizing Customers toward Quick Pay
Assisted by the tools and resources Solvpath currently offers, merchants can utilize a host of methods to boost customer engagement, including the following:
- Membership Features: Repeat customers—those who have previously purchased products, who have a subscription to receive products, or who are part of a VIP program—can order products friction-free through Solvpath's marketplace using discounts and special member pricing.
- Shipment Inserts: Package inserts utilizing QR code technology can extend discounts and mystery promotions to customers, with the result of monetizing shipped packages. QR code can lead either to the Solvpath Marketplace or to individual products.
- Transactional SMS/Email Messages: Utilizing Drip SMS and email messages (always with customer consent) advertisers can announce customer loyalty discounts and incentives.
Customers who respond to the above incentives will be instantly directed to the Solvpath Marketplace, where products and services can be purchased in a click through QuickPay.
"We're very excited to offer our clients all the benefits of Solvpath QuickPay," says Solvpath Founder and CEO Carl DAgostino. "By giving people an effortless way to buy the products they want, it becomes easier to incentivize them to do so. Businesses can monetize the customers they already have, which means the lifetime value of existing customers is going to skyrocket."
About Solvpath
Based in New York but operating globally, Solvpath strives to simplify and improve a range of consumer tasks through automation and self-serve technology. Known for its incomparable handling of inbound support, Solvpath also excels at finding ways to help businesses add additional value, such as by incentivizing customers to take advantage of the discounts and promotions made available through subscriptions and membership features—which not only monetizes customers businesses already have, but helps retain them. From sales to support to analytics and problem-solving, Solvpath delivers e-commerce solutions and utilizes the self-serve methodology customers prefer to deliver a simplified, seamless e-commerce experience. Created by marketers for marketers, Solvpath brings over a decade of e-commerce experience to the table, and never stops looking for ways to make things better. If you're a seller/advertiser using Checkout Champ, Konnektive CRM or Sticky.io. and want more information about how to quickly monetize your customers with Solvpath's QuickPay and membership features, contact us now at http://www.solvpath.com
