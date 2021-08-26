BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston Children's Museum has recently opened "Sometimes I Also Love it When it Rains," a gallery installation by Senior Exhibit Designer, Joel Reider. The exhibit conjures the contemplative, introspective, and joyful emotions we might unexpectedly associate with rainy weather.

Upon entering the exhibit environment, audio, visual, and tactile stimuli inspire sensations and memories of rain. Visitors are prompted to recognize the many positive, though possibly surprising, associations everyone has: the transportive power of watching rain fall across a landscape; the surrender and release of being thoroughly drenched by a downpour; the absolute glee of splashing in a puddle; the fertile imaginative terrain defined by the hazy contours of a rain-filled sky. On reflection, visitors may discover their response to surroundings can shift unexpectedly and is never really fixed.

"I believe visitors will have a different experience each time they visit "Sometimes I Also Love it When it Rains," said Melissa Higgins, Vice President of Programs and Exhibits. "Some visitors may choose to sit quietly, watching the visual projection of rain and listening to the rain, while others may choose to actively engage by using instruments to make rain noises or leaving a message about how they feel in the rain."

Museum visitors will navigate a short zig-zagging path through curtains of material that suggest sheets of rain. At the end of this path, there is an open area with video, still images and audio that includes original music and recordings of people sharing impressions, feelings, and stories about rain. Visitors are invited to share their own thoughts and feelings in words or pictures on two large chalkboard walls, and to play with an assortment of simple musical instruments that mimic the sounds of rainfall.

The "Sometimes I Also Love it When it Rains" exhibit will be open through November 19. For additional information, please visit http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org

