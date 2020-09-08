Songs_for_Good_Logo.jpg

Songs for Good exists to amplify civic engagement movements through music.

 By Songs for Good

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Songs For Good announces its 2020 Challenge Top 10 songs by artists spanning across the U.S. inspired to contribute to a new soundtrack for democracy. Nearly 300 submissions to this nationwide songwriting competition received an initial round of review featuring GRAMMY-nominated artists and Jammcard musicians. A coalition of partner organizations — March For Our Lives, RepresentUs, Zero Hour, National Children's Campaign, Sunrise Bay Area, Access the Polls, and Bridge USA — reviewed the top 20 and will use the top 5 songs to mobilize leading up to Election Day. The top anthem's writer will earn $5,000 plus song production featuring artist Madame Gandhi, and a music video. Four runners up will receive $1,000. Voting is open to the public at songsforgood.org through Sunday, September 20, 2020, 11:59 PDT. The top songs will be announced on Sept. 22, National Voter Registration Day.

A new generation of voters brings unlimited possibilities for the 2020 election. The Songs For Good 2020 Challenge made a call to artists for purpose-driven music to reach the masses: raw versions of songs that at once energize, provoke, speak to a wide range of people, can be performed with/without instruments, and are instantaneously catchy to fuel our nation's transformation for good.

The Top 10 artists for the Songs For Good 2020 Challenge are: Divinity Roxx "We Are" (West New York, NJ), Eric Tyler "Stand Up" (Orangeburg, NC),  Flipsyde "Imagine Peace" (Oakland, CA), Jasmin & Candace Bevans "If We Change" (Baltimore, MD), Glenwood Crowe "Drums For Justice" (Tempe, AZ), Kanika Feaster-Gordon & John Gordon "Vote2020" (Baltimore, MD), Marquie Jackson & Broderic Thompson "Freedom" (Rosenberg, TX), Rachael Major "New Day" (Indianapolis, IN), Sunshine Becker "Lookin' Out" (San Ramon, CA) and The Continuous "Change is Coming" (Nashville, TN). There are 6 honorable mentions as well.

Media Contact: Jesse P. Cutler, JP Cutler Media, 510.658.3236, jesse@jpcutlermedia.com

For additional media assets: link

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.