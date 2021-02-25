LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Songtradr, the world's largest B2B music licensing marketplace, announced today that music and marketing industry leaders, Mike Tunnicliffe and Joe Belliotti, are joining the company to lead the brand solutions division of a new B2B music platform, 'Vinyl by Songtradr.' The first-of-its-kind platform will support emerging and established brands, agencies and creatives by matching brand strategies with the right music solutions. 'Vinyl by Songtradr' builds on Songtradr's mission of creating frictionless, shared value connections between brands, artists and the music ecosystem.
Former Head of Brand Partnerships for Universal Music Group - USA, Mike Tunnicliffe has joined as EVP, Brand Solutions - 'Vinyl by Songtradr.' Tunnicliffe will lead the ideation, development, structuring, and packaging of highly-competitive music partnership products. Joe Belliotti, former Head of Global Music for The Coca-Cola Company, is the new SVP, Brand Solutions and will be responsible for strategy and creative development while collaborating with emerging and established brands to match music solutions.
"This new platform is exactly what the industry needs," said Mike Tunnicliffe. "Brands are hugely interested in the power of music to help market and grow their businesses, but the music marketplace is extremely complex and fragmented. We are aiming to make that easier and more results-focused. Songtradr has quickly become a leader in the B2B licensing space and 'Vinyl by Songtradr' will capitalize on Songtradr's technology and data to help brands grow their businesses through music."
Before joining Songtradr, Mike Tunnicliffe held a variety of senior-level positions with Universal Music Group, GroupM, Initiative Media, Western International Media, Lowe Worldwide & Tempus Group plc. Prior to that, he worked at multiple leading advertising agencies such as HDM Horner Collis and Kirvan (Havas), The Leagas Delaney Partnership, and Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising.
"Songtradr has seen significant growth over the past year and 'Vinyl by Songtradr' will build on their growing global B2B music footprint," said Joe Belliotti. "This new platform will provide a tech and data-enabled, curated approach to music solutions for brands, helping them bring to life their business strategies and shape culture."
Joe Belliotti is a 20+ year music and marketing leader. Most recently, Belliotti co-founded The Music Division, an outsourced music department working with emerging and established brands. He also spent 8 years as Head of Global Music for The Coca-Cola Company where he architected and led global scalable strategies, partnerships and initiatives across the company's portfolio.
"Mike and Joe are the perfect duo to lead the brand solutions division of 'Vinyl by Songtradr' said Paul Wiltshire, CEO of Songtradr. "They have developed a powerful offering, built on creative excellence, data and technology, that helps them evaluate the most effective ways for brands to use music."
'Vinyl by Songtradr' will simplify what is often a complex, costly and risky area for brands. Tunnicliffe and Belliotti have developed an intuitive and effective approach to help brand builders:
● Identify their unique music strategy or sonic branding strategy
● Effectively reach targeted audiences through live streaming, digital experiences and artist partnerships
● Find the right music, while reducing the cost of music licensing
"Vinyl by Songtradr" has a number of innovations planned for 2021 and positions Songtradr at the forefront as platforms evolve to enable and streamline more complex music transactions. 'Vinyl by Songtradr' will create frictionless, value-added connections between music and businesses worldwide.
ABOUT SONGTRADR:
Songtradr is the largest B2B music licensing marketplace in the world, providing music creators and rights owners with a complete tech-enabled solution for rights management and monetization while providing B2B music users such as brands, advertisers, filmmakers, SVOD and broadcast networks, gaming, streaming and social media platforms with highly-efficient, AI guided access to music. https://www.songtradr.com/
ABOUT VINYL:
Vinyl by Songtradr is a tech-enhanced, human curated platform that gives you direct access to creative talent, commercial music licensing as well as pre-cleared music, sonic branding, custom composition and more. Vinyl helps brands, advertisers, filmmakers, SVOD and broadcast networks, gaming, streaming and social media platforms create eye-catching content and award-winning campaigns. https://www.vinyl.com
