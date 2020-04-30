CLEVELAND, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OverDrive, the worldwide leader for public library and school ebooks and audiobooks, announced today that the award-winning Libby app is now compatible with all Sonos wireless home sound systems. When a user connects Libby to their speaker system, they can enjoy popular audiobooks, learn a foreign language, or entertain the kids throughout the house by accessing tens of thousands of titles from their public library. To get started, users only need the Sonos app, the Libby app – available from 90 percent of public libraries in North America – and a valid library card.
"This new Sonos compatibility is our latest response to how librarians are evolving to best promote and provide access to books and reading anytime, anywhere," said Shannon Lichty, Vice President of Partner Services at OverDrive. "Our partnership with Sonos for public library audiobooks will enable millions of households to enjoy the sounds and narration of a great story anywhere a Sonos speaker is connected."
Available in over 7 million households around the world, Sonos speakers are easy to connect with Libby. Users download the Sonos app, then connect with their Libby account to access any audiobook available on their Loans Shelf and play it on the Sonos speakers. Progress syncs with the Libby app as well, allowing users to easily switch between devices, their Apple® CarPlay or Android Auto™ connected car and other Bluetooth connected speakers.
Named one of PCMag's Best Free Software of 2019 and Popular Mechanics' 20 Best Apps of the 2010s, Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with the popular digital collections of libraries on nearly any device. Readers may browse the library's digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card.
Libby is compatible with all major computers and devices, including iPhone, iPad®, Android™ and Windows® as well as Apple® CarPlay, Android Auto™ and Sonos speakers. With Libby, readers can also "send to Kindle®" devices and apps [US only]. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.
Get started today by downloading Libby from the Apple®, Android™ and Windows® app stores. Once installed, Libby helps users find their local public library and begin borrowing ebooks and audiobooks immediately.
About OverDrive
OverDrive is the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide. We strive to create "a world enlightened by reading" by delivering the industry's largest catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other digital media to a growing network of 45,000 libraries and schools in 78 countries. Our popular reading apps provide best-in-class user experience and tools for staff management: the Libby app for libraries is one of PCMag's Best Free Software of 2019 and Popular Mechanics' 20 Best Apps of the 2010s, while the student reading app Sora is one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2019. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and was named a Certified B Corp in 2017. www.overdrive.com
Contact:
David Burleigh
Director of Brand Marketing & Communications
dburleigh@overdrive.com