NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony/ATV Music Publishing's European A&R department announced it has promoted Michèle Hamelink to Senior A&R, Europe and Sarah Gabrielli to UK and Europe A&R Manager.
These promotions recognize the important strides Michèle and Sarah have made to advance the goals of Sony/ATV's European A&R team, which include working across European borders to ensure representation in every territory, prioritizing songwriters through providing international opportunities, and supporting all European A&R departments in finding, signing and developing songwriters.
Sony/ATV's European A&R team is led by David Ventura, President & Co-Managing Director of Sony/ATV's UK division and SVP International, and Johnny Tennander, Managing Director, Scandinavia & Senior Vice President, A&R Europe. The European A&R team also includes Lasse Ewald, who is the Head of European Song Pitching, based out of Stockholm. Michèle is based in Amsterdam and directly reports to Managing Director Niels Walboomers in Sony/ATV's Benelux office, and Sarah is based in London and directly reports to David Ventura.
David Ventura stated, "Michèle and Sarah have grown into their roles at Sony/ATV over the last few years and their promotions are thoroughly deserved. Both are incredibly important to the future of our company, and Johnny and I have been fortunate to work closely with them in our unique European A&R set up. They embrace our songwriters, their drive is inspiring, and most importantly they live for music. International collaboration is at the center of what we do, and I look forward to watching them step up in their new responsibilities."
Johnny Tennander said, "I feel very excited about what we're doing in International A&R at Sony/ATV, and this new set up for the European A&R team goes hand in hand with that. The promotions of Sarah and Michèle are key for the way forward and what we want to do with the European A&R team – they are both very passionate about music and A&R, and they are super driven. I feel very positive that they will lift our European and International A&R game to new heights."
"I'm thrilled to take on this new challenge. I feel it's a very exciting time at Sony/ATV. We are a family and being part of the European A&R team is inspiring, all driven by the joint passion for music. I'm thankful for the continued confidence David, Johnny and Niels have in me. I look forward to working more closely with both the European and International A&R teams and with our incredible songwriters on an international level," said Michèle Hamelink.
Sarah Gabrielli stated, "I am incredibly excited to join forces with David, Johnny, Michèle and Lasse as part of the European team. Cross-border collaboration is crucial, and I am looking forward to working alongside all of our amazing European A&R teams to provide our songwriters with a best-in-class service!"
Michèle began working at Sony/ATV in 2012 and later joined Sony/ATV's European A&R team in 2015, where she held the position of Creative Manager and European A&R Scout. In 2017, she was promoted to Senior Creative Manager within the European A&R team. Throughout her time at Sony/ATV, Michèle has worked closely with prominent songwriters and producers including a.o. Gia Koka, Yung Felix, Son Mieux, and Jonas Kröper.
Sarah joined Sony/ATV in 2016 as an A&R assistant, and in 2019 she was promoted to A&R Manager. While in this role, Sarah has signed hit songwriters including beabadoobee, Jordan Rakei, DamexDame and Loryn. She has also been heavily involved with both the European and International A&R teams, where she has worked with songwriters including Niska, Koda, Tim Suby and Kito, among others.