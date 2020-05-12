NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced it has signed hit producer and engineer DJ K.i.D to a worldwide co-publishing agreement. DJ K.i.D has quickly made a name for himself with his top-charting singles including "Find My Way", "Champion", "Sad S**t", and "Shut Up" by DaBaby, as well as his production work with rappers Stunna 4 Vegas, Quavo, and Lil Durk.
"We are excited to add DJ K.i.D's prolific talent to Sony/ATV's roster – with this partnership, we will achieve great things together." stated Jennifer Drake, Sony/ATV Senior Director, Creative.
DJ K.i.D said, "I'm beyond excited to jump head first into this partnership with Sony/ATV. I look forward to learning the business behind production and expanding my global reach. Jon and Jennifer have already done so much for me, and we are just getting started – it's only up from here."
Recently, DJ K.i.D worked extensively on DaBaby's third studio album entitled Blame it on Baby, which was released on April 17. He produced six singles on the new album including "Find My Way", "Jump" ft. Youngboy Never Broke Again, and "Pick Up" ft. Quavo, which earned DJ K.i.D an impressive No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Producers chart.
DJ K.i.D, who was born in California and raised in North Carolina, began his career as the DJ and hype man for DaBaby's live shows in 2018, and since then he has focused more on music production and engineering. DJ K.i.D had his big break with DaBaby's single "Intro", which earned a top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.