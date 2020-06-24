SONY_MUSIC__logo.jpg
By Sony Music Entertainment

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music has launched Iconic Music Backgrounds for video conferencing, featuring a collection of imagery from Sony Music artists' most recognisable and celebrated album covers and music videos.

With millions of people using video conferencing to work and socialise from home, Iconic Music Backgrounds allows users to replace the backdrop of their homes and insert themselves into their favourite album covers and music videos, from the 1960s to the present day.  

Users are able to virtually immerse themselves into their favourite music moments, from culture-defining albums from Bob Dylan and Wu-Tang Clan, to pop classics from Britney Spears and *NSYNC; Nas' hip hop masterpiece Illmatic, country classics from Willie Nelson and many more. Sony Music has rounded up the most iconic and celebrated music video moments from throughout the years for users to choose from with more classic albums and video stills to be released in the coming months.

The site was developed in collaboration between Sony Music UK's 4th Floor Creative and Legacy Recordings, the catalogue division of Sony Music Entertainment.

Full list of available backgrounds below: 

Bob Dylan

Freewheelin' Bob Dylan

Britney Spears

Baby One More Time

Britney Spears

Oops!…I Did It Again

Khalid

Free Spirit

LSD

LSD

Mobb Deep

The Infamous

Nas

Illmatic

*NSYNC

No Strings Attached

Willie Nelson

Red Headed Stranger

Wu-Tang Clan

36 Chambers

George Ezra

Shotgun

Judas Priest

Painkiller

Jamiroquai

A Funk Odyssey

Pinkfong

Baby Shark

Primal Scream

Loaded

Big Brother & The Holding Company

Cheap Thrills

 

