NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music has launched Iconic Music Backgrounds for video conferencing, featuring a collection of imagery from Sony Music artists' most recognisable and celebrated album covers and music videos.
With millions of people using video conferencing to work and socialise from home, Iconic Music Backgrounds allows users to replace the backdrop of their homes and insert themselves into their favourite album covers and music videos, from the 1960s to the present day.
Users are able to virtually immerse themselves into their favourite music moments, from culture-defining albums from Bob Dylan and Wu-Tang Clan, to pop classics from Britney Spears and *NSYNC; Nas' hip hop masterpiece Illmatic, country classics from Willie Nelson and many more. Sony Music has rounded up the most iconic and celebrated music video moments from throughout the years for users to choose from with more classic albums and video stills to be released in the coming months.
The site was developed in collaboration between Sony Music UK's 4th Floor Creative and Legacy Recordings, the catalogue division of Sony Music Entertainment.
Full list of available backgrounds below:
Bob Dylan
Freewheelin' Bob Dylan
Britney Spears
Baby One More Time
Britney Spears
Oops!…I Did It Again
Khalid
Free Spirit
LSD
LSD
Mobb Deep
The Infamous
Nas
Illmatic
*NSYNC
No Strings Attached
Willie Nelson
Red Headed Stranger
Wu-Tang Clan
36 Chambers
George Ezra
Shotgun
Judas Priest
Painkiller
Jamiroquai
A Funk Odyssey
Pinkfong
Baby Shark
Primal Scream
Loaded
Big Brother & The Holding Company
Cheap Thrills