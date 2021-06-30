MUMBAI, India, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SONYLIV and APPLAUSE ENTERTAINMENT'S AWARD-WINNING INDIAN FINANCIAL DRAMA SERIES
'SCAM 1992: THE HARSHAD MEHTA STORY'
WIDENS ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT
Named in IMDB's Global, All-Time Greatest TV Show List, "SCAM 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story" is Now Streaming Across 23 Countries including the United States, UK, and Middle East
Sequel Now in Development
"Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" from the house of Applause Entertainment, the first-of-its-kind IP and content creation studio in India led by media veteran Sameer Nair, is now streaming across 23 countries, including UK, that got recently added to the list following SonyLIV's expansion in the market. In US, "Scam 1992" is also streaming on SlingTV along with the SonyLIV app.
"This series represents a pivotal moment in premium Indian television production," said Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment. "The story of Harshad Mehta captivated audiences with its thrilling, yet cautionary tale of how one man almost brought down the stock market with the biggest securities and banking scam in the history of India. We weren't afraid to step out of the safe, cultural norm of Indian content – it is what Applause's mission is – we want to tell the authentic stories that impact everyone personally, emotionally, and in an entertaining way. We're thrilled to share this important true-life story with the world and present Indian content on a global stage. We are excited to announce that we are working on the sequel to "Scam 1992" - "Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi."
Released in October 2020, the series became an immediate runaway hit in India, telling the story of India's biggest securities scam in 1992 exposed by a financial journalist. That year, a storm descended on India's economic ecosystem with financial journalist Sucheta Dalal exposing India's biggest stock market scam. Created by Applause Entertainment in association with Studio Next, "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" is the tale of a seminal moment in a seminal decade in India, based on the book "The Scam," written by Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal.
Directed by Indian national award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta and with outstanding performances by Pratik Gandhi as the controversial stockbroker Harshad Mehta and Shreya Dhanwanthary as the feisty journalist Sucheta Dalal, the series has won host of awards and accolades for its script, cast, direction, music and period production values and the count is still on. With a 9.5 rating, it went on to feature in IMDB's list of top-rated TV shows globally.
SonyLIV's marketing and social media campaign garnered a whopping 609 million impressions across web and social media in India. The show's impactful dialogues and background score mounted Scam 1992 as a cult show that went on to become a runaway hit, emerging as a global winner.
Leading India's creative revolution, Applause Entertainment, a venture of the Aditya Birla Group, is a content studio that has produced 24 diverse shows in multiple languages, focusing on stories that have an international appeal. From book to screen adaptations and Applause Originals, the company develops, finances, and creates premium Indian streaming entertainment.
The studio has created the official Indian adaptations of popular international shows, including "The Office," "Criminal Justice," "Hostages," and "Your Honor." Next up is the Indian adaptation of the French favourite "Call My Agent". They are also developing the Indian adaptations of the hit series "Fauda" and "Luther". Also in works is the sequel to "Scam 1992", "Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi".
They've also produced a rich slate of original content with shows like "Rasbhari" (Amazon Prime Video), "Undekhi" (SonyLIV), "Bhaukaal," (MX Player) and "Hasmukh" (Netflix) amongst others, and book to screen adaptations of "Avrodh" (SonyLIV), and "Hello Mini" (MX Player).
