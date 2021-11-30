LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beani.TV, a children's TV brand founded by the former head of Disney TV and TV Animation, Dean Valentine, and Rotem Gindi, Founder and CEO of Vidstart, add the new content creator Savannah Kids to their program library. Savannah's creative videos include musical, educational, and innovative content which inspired a partnership that will include original content collaboration.
"We are always thrilled to grow our family with new exiting content. Our team is enthusiastic to begin our journey with original productions and moving forward towards our vision of creating safe, fun, educational and diverse content for kids and families to enjoy," said Beani founder and CTO Rotem Gindi.
Savanna is set to become Beani's first original content creator with a collection of content that embodies the core values of Beani and a shared vision of a successful partnership.
"I'm looking forward to meeting all my new friends and going on adventures together!" said Savannah Zwi.
About Beani
Beani is a free, ad-supported streaming platform designed to create fun and safe video content for kids and their parents. From entertaining songs to learning lessons - Beani unites content to enhance the feeling of connection. Bean's content selection includes top tier content from prominent animation studios like Mattel (Barbie, Thomas & Friends, Hot Wheels, Pingu and more), alongside quality content from creators (Family Fun Pack, Scratch Garden, Little Big Toys, Savannah Kids and more) and original content production planned for the near future. Beani is currently available on Roku and on our website (Beani.tv) with an upcoming launch on Vizio and Samsung TV.
About Savannah Kids
Savannah Zwi is a musician, artist and entertainer.
Savannah Kids productions spur on the creative spirit in children, encouraging them to use their imaginations and giving them a sense of well-being and joy in the world.
Stories are brought to life with handmade puppets and props, original music and inventive storytelling. They promote good values and finding inspiration in daily life.
The Savannah Kids experience aims to entertain, bond and delight young families.
