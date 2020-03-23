HOUSTON, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophic Synergistics, LLC – a Houston-based human factors consulting firm – announced today that it will provide complimentary human factors design consulting sessions to companies impacted by the coronavirus. These sessions will be offered beginning the week of March 23, 2020 and will be held in a virtual meeting space.
Methods of registration will be announced via Sophic Synergistics' website and social media channels, and appointments will be granted on a first-come-first-serve basis. Sophic Synergistics has upheld their mission to help their clients Build Better Businesses by Design™, focusing on environments, products, and services that deliver the best in human-centered design, safety and user experience outcomes for every industry. This pro bono effort is a testament to their commitment to the city of Houston and beyond, setting the standard for human center design as the leading business strategy for every industry.
Sophic Synergistics hopes that this will enable companies to break barriers, remaining innovative despite conditions of restricted access to much-needed services. By continuing to provide much-needed support to these companies, Sophic Synergistics is reinforcing their community commitment to the development of technologies that will solve problems when we need them the most.
About Sophic Synergistics, LLC
Sophic Synergistics, LLC is a human factors consulting firm that focuses on bringing human-centered design methodologies to all industries. The company's strategy is to help businesses grow through the development of products, services, and environments that deliver on human needs and solve real problems. For more information, please visit https://sophicsynergistics.com/
