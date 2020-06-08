RICHMOND, Va., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soulidifly Productions, in response to the overwhelming worldwide support of the June 5, 2020, release of 1 Angry Black Man, has signed a theatrical deal for "Virtual Screenings" of the film in over 70 theaters across the United States.
Additionally, in keeping with Soulidifly's mission of producing art that heals and transforms, Soulidifly will direct a percentage of all profits earned from the release of 1 Angry Black Man to local and national charities.
"We find ourselves at a rare moment in history. Events of the last few months will likely forever change the world," said BK Fulton, founding Chairman & CEO of Soulidifly Productions. "In just the last 90 days, each of us has personally experienced a global pandemic, the unlawful killings of black men and women, and multiple days of protests around the world. Not since the 1960s have so many come together for humanity."
Soulidifly will focus its philanthropy on social justice programs, community building charities, and nonprofit organizations like Media Mentors that mentor and support the next generation of filmmakers and media entrepreneurs.
Written and directed by Menelek Lumumba and co-produced by Soulidifly Productions and Align Pictures, 1 Angry Black Man tells the story of Mike Anderson, a senior at a New England liberal arts college. The film begins with Mike's erroneous arrest for a crime he did not commit.
1 Angry Black Man is not shy about revealing boundary-pushing conversations college students are having today. These conversations force the students and vicariously the audience to reckon with truths they normally keep hidden. The film features Miguel A. Núñez, Jr. ("Life"), Amanda Jane Stern ("Amish Witches: The True Story of Holmes County"), Tim Moriarty ("Manifest"), Ramon Nuñez ("New Amsterdam," "Bull"), Daphne Danielle (upcoming "God The Worm") and introduces Keith Stone as Mike.
"We thank our fans for supporting movies with a message," added Fulton. "We must be active in creating the change we seek. Please join us."
About Soulidifly Productions
Founded in 2017, Soulidifly tells the stories of multiethnic, multigenerational people across various segments of life, experiences and eras. https://www.soulidifly.com/
