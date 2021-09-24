SAINT JOSEPH, Mo., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Josh Coverett seeks to lead readers from the bondage of religion into the freedom of a relationship with Christ through Deeper at the Surface: Resurfacing from years of Scripture taught outside of context ($15.99, paperback, 9781662829710; $7.99, e-book, 9781662829727).
How can so many people claim that the Bible is their authority, yet teach it so differently? While some well-meaning Christians rely on one verse at a time to justify their position or their doctrine, Coverett reminds believers that the Bible must be understood within its context in order for its meaning to be clear.
"Years of Scriptural misinterpretation has led to thousands of Christians being burnt out by religion. Reading Scripture within context helps bring them back into the relationship they thought they were missing. My desire is to help strengthen relationships with Christ with properly interpreted Scripture," said Coverett.
Josh Coverett is the senior pastor of Renew Church in Saint Joseph, MO. A minister with a degree in Theology and 25 years of experience, he and his family work to help others grow in the love of God. Coverett is also the author of Incomprehensibly Understood.
