WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Friday, November 12, 2021, Sound Royalties CEO Alex Heiche will take part in a panel at the 33rd annual North American Law Summit. The panel, "There Are $3 Billion Dollars Chasing Music Assets; Are Your Clients Sellers?" will feature David Innes, SVP Team Leader at City National Bank; Michael Olsen, Of Counsel at Lapidus, Root & Sacharow, LLP and former EVP of Music Operations, Business & Legal Affairs and Finance for Entertainment One; and will be moderated by Henry Root, partner in Lapidus, Root & Sacharow, LLP.
Each year, the North American Law Summit delivers a continuing legal education conference, focused on constantly-evolving topics within entertainment, sports, media, and IP. Hosted this year at the Secrets Papagayo resort in Costa Rica, the Summit brings together legal professionals, business executives, and law students for four days of in-depth learning and celebration.
The panel will identify and explore different types of music assets and royalty streams, covering the topics of musical compositions, master recordings, the legalities around name, image, and likeness, and more. It will also include a discussion around revenue analysis and catalog sales, diving into valuation methodologies, tax consequences of a sale structure, advice for preparing the book of music, conducting the auction, and more.
"Music royalties and catalog sales are an intricate and often misunderstood sector of the music industry," said Heiche. "We are proud to be selected to participate in the North American Law Summit this year to continue sharing awareness and data-backed insights with the legal community. Our interests have always been aligned in the common goal for helping music creatives achieve the greatest success and fair terms in their careers."
In 2014, Heiche founded Sound Royalties to help creatives obtain working capital through royalty streams while never taking ownership of their intellectual property and copyrights. In the past, Heiche has spoken at the American Bar Association, the Cutting Edge Law Conference, the Music Managers Forum, the Belmont Entertainment Law Journal Inaugural Symposium, and is among the top legal and corporate executives to have presented at the Black Entertainment & Sports Lawyers Association (BESLA) Conference.
Innes has over 25 years of financial industry experience with a focus on entertainment including Intellectual Property Valuation and Finance, Production Finance, Franchise Finance, and creating customized financial planning solutions designed for end talent entertainment professionals across music, film, television, and sports.
Root is a partner in the entertainment media firm of Lapidus, Root & Sacharow, LLP, and has over 40 years of legal and business affairs experience in the music, television, and media industries. His practice is concentrated in sales and purchases of music-related properties, providing guidance to both sellers and purchasers. Root is also an adjunct professor at the University of Miami School of Law, where he teaches the music law course. Recently named by Billboard as one of the top music industry attorneys, he has been repeatedly selected for inclusion in the Southern California editions of Super Lawyers and is also listed in "Top Attorneys in North America."
Olsen is Of Counsel at the entertainment media firm of Lapidus, Root & Sacharow, LLP. He spent a decade overseeing operations, finance, and business & legal affairs for Entertainment One's Music division. Over the past five years, Olsen has participated in more than a billion dollars of music-related corporate transactions including the recent acquisitions of Dualtone Music Group, Audio Network, Magnolia Record Club, and Tommy Boy Music. Olsen is an adjunct professor at both Belmont University in Nashville and the University of Miami Law School. He formerly taught in the Master of Fine Arts program at Yale University.
As recognized experts in the global music and royalty financing marketplace, Sound Royalties helps artists with customized royalty financing. The company also works with music creatives of all levels and genres to determine what their royalty streams and copyrights are worth, where they may be missing royalty payments, and how to navigate the complex process of catalog sales.
For more information on the North American Law Summit, click here.
About Sound Royalties
Sound Royalties, LLC is a specialty finance firm that helps music industry professionals fund professional and personal projects without ever taking ownership of their copyrights, allowing for ongoing royalty cash flow, and empowering creatives to choose from a variety of flexible pricing options. The company's core business is offering royalty advances of anywhere from $5,000 to the tens of millions. It does this by advancing artist, producer and songwriter royalties paid through music labels, distributors, publishers and PROs such as BMI, ASCAP, SESAC, SoundExchange and many more. Sound Royalties works with a wide range of music industry professionals, from emerging artists and rising stars to GRAMMY Award winners, platinum recording artists and notable music industry executives, as well as music distributors and record labels in every genre. Learn more at https://soundroyalties.com.
Media Contact
Allison Portlock, Sound Royalties, +1 561-405-7321, aportlock@soundroyalties.com
Dawn Kamerling, The Press House, dawn@thepresshouse.com
SOURCE Sound Royalties