AGAWAM, Mass., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sound Seal, a leading manufacturer of noise control products serving the industrial, architectural, commercial and construction industries, is pleased to announce the addition of two new products to our Poly-Coustix Contemporary Acoustical Product line. Introducing, Vertex Slim™ and Oblix™
Vertex Slim is a contemporary and slim version of the traditional baffle and is an effective solution for a range of acoustical challenges. It is lightweight, easily installed and available with a straight or wavy bottom edge
Oblix is a ceiling baffle that makes a bold statement with angled lines in a visually modern, repeatable pattern. Hollow cavity geometry yields excellent sound-absorbing properties.
The modern design of Vertex Slim and Oblix coupled with extensive color and configuration options allows for an infinite collection of creative possibilities. With an average NRC rating of .75, these products are an ideal solution for any space in need of acoustic treatment. Poly-Coustix products have an average NRC rating of .75
"We're excited to incorporate more contemporary designs into our line of high-performance acoustical solutions," says Dave Ingersoll, Sound Seal's Vice President of Sales. "Vertex Slim and Oblix expand the Poly-Coustix line to include a more robust selection of visually stunning ceiling applications."
The Poly-Coustix product line is composed of 100% Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and 55% recycled content, is highly durable and resistant to mold, mildew and bacteria.
Sound Seal will be hosting a weekly webinar featuring the entire Poly-Coustix line throughout April. Please visit soundseal.com/webinars to register and learn more.
About Sound Seal
Since 1978, Sound Seal has been a leading manufacturer of acoustical noise control products, offering the widest product selection in the soundproofing industry with innovative solutions and outstanding customer service. Sound Seal consists of three product divisions: the Industrial Division that addresses in-plant and environmental noise control; the Architectural Division that handles interiors and finishes, including an award-winning line of WoodTrends products; and the Impacta Flooring Division that offers floor underlayments. Please visit soundseal.com to learn more.
About Catalyst Acoustics Group
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.
