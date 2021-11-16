NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sounder (https://www.sounder.fm), the podcast management platform that brings Audio Intelligence to creators and enterprises, today announced the release of its Audio Data Cloud (http://sounder.fm/enterprise). This new enterprise platform aims to help publishers unlock discovery, engagement, and monetization opportunities for their audio content through data and insights. Built on proprietary machine learning and natural language processing capabilities, the Audio Data Cloud offers automated, industry-leading solutions including brand safety and suitability analysis, topic analysis, content summarization, and dynamic segmentation. Together, these new technologies aim to increase the supply of monetizable audio inventory dramatically.
"The Audio Data Cloud will bring a wealth of automated tools to enterprise customers, helping them grow and further monetize their content catalog," said Kal Amin, Co-founder and CEO of Sounder. "This technology puts audio on par with other forms of media in terms of revenue potential. While the number of podcasts and consumer engagement has accelerated, podcast advertising supply has historically been a challenge for publishers and platforms to grow. Sounder's Audio Data Cloud unlocks new inventory, allowing publishers to confidently identify content as being safe for brands as well as finding new ad placement opportunities through natural breaks in the conversation."
At launch, the Audio Data cloud provides five solutions that help enterprises increase the quantity and improve the quality of their audio ad supply:
- Automated Content Segmentation, which dynamically segments audio content into relevant chapters that improve SEO and into bite-sized snippets that drive audience growth through smart promotion. This solution also surfaces new opportunities for ad placements at natural breaks in the conversation.
- Brand Safety & Brand Suitability, which analyzes a publisher's audio content and identifies any segments that might not meet the industry safety guidelines used by thousands of advertisers to determine ad placements. It also surfaces content that aligns with a brand's message based on context and sentiment. Publishers can offer advertisers the opportunity to place their ads next to relevant, brand-safe discussions aligned with their messages.
- Dynamic Topic Analysis, which detects and classifies discussion topics in any piece of audio content, enabling new advertising and listener engagement opportunities.
- Dynamic Entity Analysis, which identifies people, places, brands, and products within any piece of audio content, unlocking new contextual advertising experiences for advertisers.
- Automatic Summarization, which generates episode descriptions and titles for audio content, saving valuable time for production teams.
Together, the Audio Data Cloud will enable publishers to capture more revenue from their audio content. Topic and entity analysis enables publishers to offer brands contextual ads within their content, while automated content segmentation ensures these ads are placed at the most relevant moments. Sounder's Audio Data Cloud can integrate with existing advertising technology platforms to enhance a publisher's audio advertising inventory.
"Our engineering team is focused on helping audio publishers leverage the power of artificial intelligence in a usable, scalable, and secure way," said Mercan Topkara, CTO of Sounder. "With the Audio Data Cloud, enterprises gain access to the very best machine learning technology that they can use to improve their audio strategies and enhance the monetization of their content. With Sounder, enterprise customers can successfully respond to increasing advertiser demand, especially as podcast engagement continues to grow."
Learn more about the Audio Data Cloud at: https://sounder.fm/enterprise/
About Sounder
Sounder is the end-to-end podcast management platform that brings Audio Intelligence to creators and enterprises. Founded in 2019 by former Google and Spotify executives, Sounder connects creators and enterprises to the Audio Intelligence solutions they need to achieve their full discovery, engagement and monetization potential. Through the Audio Data Cloud, Sounder gives enterprises access to insights that inform strategy and improve monetization. Learn more and join Sounder's community of creators at sounder.fm.
Media Contact
Kristin Kovner, K-Squared Strategies LLC, 646.847.9167, kristin@ksquaredstrategies.com
SOURCE Sounder