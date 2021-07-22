LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoundOn today announced that Audio Design Desk, the only tool built from the ground up for real-time creation of audio for video, has been named a finalist in the 37th Annual NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Awards.
The TEC Awards recognize the best in professional audio and sound production, and winning awards will be bestowed on January 22, 2022, during The NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.
Audio Design Desk earned its recognition as a finalist in the Workstation Technology/Recording Devices category, following a four-month call for entries of standout technical and creative products and projects that have significantly impacted modern sound and music.
SoundOn's AI-assisted application for macOS has achieved just that, making producing finished sound more than ten times faster than any other workflow. In addition, the monotony that has plagued audio post and music making is now a fluid and fun process thanks to Audio Design Desk, which is less like an audio editor and more like a musical instrument.
"It is a great honor for Audio Design Desk to be selected as a TEC Awards finalist by members of the industry," notes SoundOn founder Gabriel Cowan. "These accolades not only affirm Audio Design Desk as a superior audio for video solution, but they also are a reminder that innovative tools are being adopted by musicians, composers, podcasters, vloggers, video and sound editors all around the world. I am so proud to be recognized with this distinguished group."
Since its debut in May 2020, Audio Design Desk has garnered an impressive number of accolades in both the pro audio and tech universes, including a Mix magazine Top 20 Products of the Year listing, a Macworld Editors' Choice award, a Timmy Award for Best Tech Startup in Los Angeles, recognition as a SXSW 2020 Innovator, and Best in Show at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention.
To learn more about Audio Design Desk and to download a free 30-day trial, visit https://www.add.app/download
About SoundOn
SoundOn is dedicated to changing the way creators think about their tools. The company's flagship product, Audio Design Desk, was developed by professionals frustrated with workflows in conventional sound design, recording, mixing, and post-production. Audio Design Desk is an entirely new breed of Digital Audio Workstation that plays like an instrument, revolutionizing the process of adding or creating music and sound effects to picture and cutting what can typically be a full-day project to just a few minutes. It comes bundled with 30,000+ sounds embedded with patent-pending Sonic Intelligence™, using AI-assisted content creation tools to enable musicians, composers, producers, filmmakers, sound designers, podcasters, and live streamers to create cinema-quality soundtracks at the speed of thought. Visit https://add.app/ to learn more.
