ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an effort to extend the benefits of its evidence-based solutions to more schools and districts, Sourcewell's technology division is revamping the brand identity for its flagship products: SpringMath (FKA Spring Math), a K-8 math intervention solution and Proliftic (FKA edSpring), a student data integration platform. Both offerings have a new website and will retain the same functionality and support via the Sourcewell Technology Advantage, ensuring educators and students are set up for success this back-to-school season.
"Inspired by the success of our district partners, we are investing in SpringMath and Proliftic–including refreshed branding and new, product-specific websites," said Jamie Loken, Sourcewell Technology Managing Director. "We believe in the efficacy of these evidence-based solutions–and are actively working to extend the benefits to more students and educators."
Sourcewell's technology division equips education and nonprofit institutions with tools and support to increase efficiency and effectiveness. The organization's education offerings, including SpringMath and Proliftic, combine research, data and technology to improve student outcomes, and ensure a positive return-on-investment for districts.
"I believe every district in our nation should be using SpringMath—and not just because it's a good program. It's because I believe that we have a moral imperative to give this gift to our students, the gift that they can do math," said Amy Hodgson, Superintendent at Dansville Schools in Michigan. "Teachers are able to identify issues, are given the right resources to address them, and can see skills build year after year. This will give children a significant advantage in life, which is what we all want."
SpringMath equips teachers to lead efficient student interventions that result in long-term math mastery and confidence among all students. The program has received the best-possible rating from NCII for its effectiveness on targeted and broad outcomes, as well as the accuracy of its screener.
"With Proliftic, every department within a district can access the information and reports needed to make data-driven decisions–helping them achieve consistent, equitable learning acceleration," said Julie Page, Associate VP of Market Solutions. "Along with the name change, we are rolling out a Proliftic user group where customers will be invited to attend quarterly meetings, learn about recent and upcoming product enhancements, and share feedback with the Proliftic team."
Proliftic is a student data integration platform that enables educators to achieve consistent and equitable learning acceleration. The solution achieves this by integrating data from a district's Student Information System (SIS), preferred assessments and interventions to provide insights that unify team response.
With this new look, Sourcewell reinforces its commitment to equip educators with research-based, proven strategies and solutions.
- To learn more about SpringMath, visit: https://www.springmath.org/news/introducing-springmath
- To learn more about edSpring's transition to Proliftic, visit: https://www.proliftic.org/news/introducing-proliftic
