Watercolor artist Jamie Hansen has partnered with Nebula Ensemble, an award-winning experimental music group, to create a unique artwork with its own soundtrack. On April 29, 2022 at 7:00PM, Nebula Ensemble will premiere the new musical composition at The People's Building in Aurora, Colorado.
AURORA, Colo., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Watercolor artist Jamie Hansen has partnered with Nebula Ensemble, an award-winning experimental music group, to create a unique artwork with its own soundtrack. On April 29, 2022 at 7:00PM, Nebula Ensemble will premiere the new musical composition at The People's Building in Aurora, Colorado.
The People's Building is located at 9995 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80010. The space is a retrofitted furniture store turned performance and event space in the heart of Aurora's Creative District. Nebula Ensemble has collaborated with several visual artists to create an evening of music paired with visual art. Their upcoming concert, Sonic Images, will feature musical work created in collaboration with Jamie Hansen and other visual artists.
"My current watercolor series is about music: I want to document the joy, community, and connections created through our musical experiences," explains visual artist Jamie Hansen. "I connected with Nebula Ensemble last year. I was drawn to their use of technology and the experimental music the group created using traditional instrumentation. I love supporting other creators and I reached out to ask how I could get involved."
The ensemble director paired Hansen with composer, classical guitarist, vocalist, and singer-songwriter Sarah Perske. The artists met over zoom and discussed their creative processes. Hansen explained her painting process to Sarah: "My visual art unfolds over time for me, just like musical art, but I'm the only person that ever gets to experience that creating process and see my work in that way. It's fascinating to me that musical art unfolds in its own time and the listener must be present as it unfolds to experience the whole piece."
Perske suggested that the pair might start their work together with a "sound sketch." Hansen created a rough beginning to their collaboration in pale blue. The watercolor art took shape in subsequent layers, responding to Perske's musical replies. The artists passed musical sketches and watercolor sketches over Dropbox folders, and Hansen recorded each painting session as the art took shape.
Perske's work aims to expand the boundaries of music-making through the integration of performance art and cross-disciplinary collaboration. She recalls: "As I wrote the music, I tried to match my composing process to Jamie's watercolor process: allowing "accidents" to re-shape the direction of the work, and using improvisation to generate much of the musical material. The end result is a work that comments on the nature of the creative process while inviting the audience to participate in that experience."
The musical composition and video of Hansen's process while creating "Precarious" will debut at Nebula Ensemble's Sonic Images concert on April 29 at 7:00PM at The People's Building in Aurora, Colorado.
Donors can support Nebula Ensemble with a purchase of an event ticket and with a purchase of visual art. Proceeds from the purchase of Hansen's painting, "Precarious," will support upcoming performances by Nebula Ensemble.
About Jamie Hansen:
Jamie Hansen is a watercolor artist and designer living in upstate South Carolina. She has studied fine art in the US and Germany. She has worked in watercolor for about two decades and has sold hundreds of original artworks to collectors all over the world.
About Sarah Perske:
Sarah Perske is a modern-day troubadour with a mystic bent whose haunting music blends elements of medieval, folk, rock, avant garde, and electronics. Classically trained as a guitarist, composer, and vocalist, Sarah is active in the Denver area as a freelance composer and a member of the experimental music group Nebula Ensemble.
About Nebula Ensemble:
Nebula Ensemble is an award-winning experimental music group pushing genre boundaries, advocating for living creators, and connecting with our community through immersive, multidisciplinary concert experiences.
Media Contact
Jamie Hansen, Jamie Hansen Art, 1 3364497317, jamiehansenart@gmail.com
Sarah, Director of Public Relations, Nebula Ensemble, 970 250 3437, smperske@gmail.com
SOURCE Jamie Hansen Art