On October 25th 2021, Drew Limsky the Editor-In-Chief for South Florida Business & Wealth dives into a well written story that unveils the past, present, and future of Akel Homes.
Early on, Alex Akel studied Finance and International Business at George Washington University, graduating summa cum laude. At the time, he was debating whether to join his dad on joint ventures directly or pursue some additional education; the moment was a fork in the road, but Akel's love of learning won out and he enrolled in Harvard for graduate school. The master's in real estate was part of the Graduate School of Design, and Akel remembers being the youngest student in the program, devouring courses not only in the design school, but at MIT, the Harvard Business School and the Harvard Kennedy School. His wide-ranging education set him up for nicely for his development career: "That speaks to the beauty of this industry because it's so multidisciplinary," Alex Akel says. "You really have to be a jack of all trades when it comes to law, design, planning, construction, marketing, sales and land development."
Villamar at Toscana Isles, located in Lake Worth, FL represents the company's first project that was completely Akel's baby. The 50-acre community was planned for 208 single-family homes of one and two stories, with houses built to order (the project is still building out). Akel's timelines was swift: In November 2017, Akel Homes purchased the property. A year later, Akel had cleared the property, stood up the infrastructure, and built a sales office and five model homes.
While continuing to build out Villamar, the future growth of Akel Homes continues North of Palm Beach Country—to Port St. Lucie. Next up: Solana Bay at Avenir, a gated community of modern, sophisticated single-family homes in Palm Beach Gardens. The site boasts 2,400 acres of dedicated adjacent nature preserve, and the development will deliver true resort-style living, along with 400,000 square feet of curated shops, dining and entertainment. In addition, Akel Homes owns 2,400 acres in the western annexation area, which is in close proximity to Tradition. "It is approved for 7,700 homes and a few million square feet of commercial," Alex Akel says. "We see Port St. Lucie as one of the strongest housing markets, not just in South Florida but in the entire United States.
Learn more about Alex Akel by viewing, the South Florida Business & Wealth Quick Study article at https://sfbwmag.com/quick-study/.
About Solana Bay at Avenir
Solana Bay at Avenir will be a gated community of sophisticated single-family homes in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Coming in 2022, Solana Bay at Avenir will offer one- and two-story new construction homes with expansive floorplans, stylish interior finishes, up to 6 bedrooms, 6 baths and over 4,100 square feet of living space. With unmatched resort-style amenities, Solana Bay at Avenir offers the best of Palm Beach Garden living. To learn more, please visit https://akelhomes.com/solana-bay/.
About Akel Homes
Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. At Akel Homes, we build exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit http://www.akelhomes.com.
