NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alt-country southern rock quartet Southbound 75, led by songwriter Mark Lorenzo, officially announced today they've signed a recording deal with Roxy Entertainment Group, headed up by hit-making Nashville producer Bill McDermott (Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, George Strait). The Tampa-based country rockers debut album Tales From The Black Swamp, also produced by McDermott, is due out later this summer.
"I am very excited to be working with Mark Lorenzo and the rest of the guys in Southbound 75," said McDermott! "I am really looking forward to great things happening for these guys. Lorenzo's songwriting abilities are just flat-out remarkable as an artist."
Southbound 75 also treated their fans with a brand new lyric video for the album's first single "Not Ready To Say I'm Sorry Yet," premiering it by way of Nashville's Center Stage Magazine and the band's YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/GOerGxjuKAc). The catchy country rock tune is also available NOW on all popular digital platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora and Deezer. To listen now, click here.
"Not Ready To Say I'm Sorry Yet" introduces songwriter Mark Lorenzo's ability to craft a cleverly written song about dealing with the immediate personal feelings born out of heartbreak, an established theme at the very core of many great country & rock songs.
"We have really taken our time to record these songs," Lorenzo explained. "What has happened is that we have created a kind of 'best of' album, even though this is our first official release as a band. These are really my favorite songs I have ever written!"
Southbound 75 can be found on the web at Southbound75.com and on Spotify, YouTube (@Southbound75), Facebook (@Southbound75music), and Instagram (@Southbound_75).
