Southbound 75 Signs with Bill McDermott's Roxy Entertainment Group; Premieres New Lyric Video for Debut Single "Not Ready To Say I'm Sorry Yet"

Plus, new Bill McDermott produced album 'Tales from The Black Swamp' readying for summer release "Just Not Ready To Say I'm Sorry Yet" official lyric video out now Advance review copies for media & radio now available - Request to 240153@email4pr.com Southbound 75 named 'Best New Country Band' by The Tampa Bay Musicians Network