ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOUTHERN ATLANTIC HEMP AND ARTS EXPO CELEBRATES PERSONAL AND PLANETARY HEALTH
Combining A Hemp Expo with An Arts and Music Festival to Celebrate Wellness While Providing Hemp Industry Education
Set in the stunning natural environment of Asheville, NC, the 3-day SAHAE experience combines a diverse music line up with a hemp business expo. Wellness luminaries, workshops, vendors, and regional businesses will be celebrating the renaissance of natural healing and teaching about emergent hemp industries.
From June 25-27, SAHAE (say hey) will pack a lot of education and entertainment into one highly anticipated weekend. This event will feature 3 dozen bands, 2 dozen speakers, dozens of workshops and vendors, a consumer marketplace, an independent film festival, international live streaming with international artists, and an Asheville artisan community showcase.
Executive Producer Don Pickett feels strongly about people's enlightenment regarding the hemp industry: "With one amazing plant, hemp gives us a plethora of opportunities to improve not only our own health, but the health of the planet as well. I'd like to share that with everyone and let people know what hemp can do – which is literally everything!" Participants in this event will showcase a variety of educators, entertainers, and business vendors that will do just that.
The music festival portion, AsheJam, features a variety of popular names in the industry across several genres. Co-Producer Dustin Uhrig says, "It's really cool to see the way that music can bring people together. With this many bands from all across the board, everyone who attends will have something for them to enjoy!"
Vendors will include a variety of brands in the hemp, arts, environmental health, and natural healing fields. There is still time for businesses to apply and participate, putting their brand in front of thousands of attendees. Sign-up information can be found at sahae.org.
The final performer line-up is as follows: Friday - Lori Winthrow, Spalding Macintosh, The Live Wires, Taylor Martin, Britt Pop & Crptic, Sultans of SAHAE, Castaway Radio, Saint Germain - Drum Circle, Steve D'Angelo, Nuke Bushner, Emma Hern, Hedonistas, Sam Lewis, Snake Oil Medicine Show, Whey Jennings, and closing with Interstellar Echoes, a tribute to Pink Floyd and George Pennington as an artists at large.
Saturday - Saint Germain, Tennessee Jed Duo, Britt Pop & Crptic, The New Rustics, Pink Beds, Aimless Wave, Castaway Radio, The New Rustics, Spalding Macintosh & The Lionhearts, Pretty Little Goat, Tennessee Jed, Tony Tyler, Hard Rocket, Jeff Sipe, Snozzberries, Normal Bean, Emi Sunshine & the Rain, Gent-Treadly with Unlimited Devotion, Grass is Dead, Mad Professor, Perpetual Groove and closing with Asheville's Travers Brothership
Sunday - Junction 280 Bluegrass, Saint Germain - Drum Circle, Tennessee Jed Duo, Min Xiao Fen, Britt Pop & Crptic, Linda Mitchell, Steve D'Angelo, Firefall, an AsheJam Tribute to Rusty Young of Poco, Orleans, Pure Prairie League, and closing the festival is Atlanta Rhythm Section.
The final speaker line-up is as follows: industry pioneer and advocate Steve DeAngelo, the "Guru of Ganja" Ed Rosenthal, Katrina Wesson of NC NORML, Mary Lynn Mathre of Patients Out of Time, Emerald Cup founder Tim Blake, Oaksterdam University founder Dale Sky Jones, National Cannabis Festival Producer Caroline Phillips, lifestyle publisher Christina DeGiovanni, pioneering activist Chris Conrad, regional cultivators and industrial hemp entrepreneurs, and many more. Panel topics include Breeders Roundtable; East Coast Legal Landscape; CBD and the Many Dimensions of Medical Cannabis; Industrial Hemp – Ready to Rock; Activism for Humane Drug Laws – Now More Than Ever; Psychedelic Therapy and the Cognitive Liberty Movement.
Other SAHAE/AsheJam attractions include: special presentations, Playshops, Dr. Bronner's ALL-ONE Magic Foam Experience, Street Creature Puppet Collective, harm reduction education, theme camps, a cannabis bookstore, rhythm and flow circles, film festival, art installations, Appalachian Mountain Music Jam Camp, fire dancing, food and libations, yoga and healing arts, hip-hop cyphers, and FUN for the whole family.
SAHAE AsheJam is produced by DPiCo and Do Da Jam Festival Productions, presented by Carebota and Webmastery101, and John Budd with their product launch!
SAHAE AsheJam sponsors include: Washington Gap, Walnut Hills, Moog, One World Brewing, Asheville Mini Storage, Sunshine Beverage, Crystal Geyser Spring Water, Sunshine Beverages, US Hemp Brokerage, Earthdance Festival, Emerald Magazine, Synergetic Press, Deep Green Genetics.
Find complete event information and purchase tickets at sahae.org/tickets/.
SAHAE is a hemp-industry trade show combined with a hemp, wellness, and arts consumer marketplace. Founded as a NC Nonprofit in 2019, this event provides a space mutually beneficial to both businesses and consumers for the celebration and education of the hemp industry.
