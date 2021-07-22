Southern Living’s Pet Awards 2021

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Southern Living announces the winners of its first annual Pet Awards, spotlighting the editors' 48 all-time-favorite products for living, playing, and traveling with their cats and dogs. Southern Living's Pet Awards 2021 is available on southernliving.com/petawards and in the August issue of Southern Living magazine, available now.

"Our readers consider their dogs and cats to be family members, so we took great care in picking winners for this year's Pet Awards. There are some wonderful new products in this mix that will make life better for pet owners—and especially for the pets themselves," said Southern Living Editor in Chief Sid Evans.

This year Southern Living editors researched hundreds of pet products that would be used in readers' homes, and they narrowed down the search to five categories: grooming, housekeeping, toys, beds, and travel. After extensive research and outreach, 48 products that editors, readers, and experts loved and recommended for both owners and pets made Southern Living's Pet Awards 2021.

The full list of Southern Living's Pet Awards 2021 is shown below by category and on southernliving.com/petawards.

GROOMING

  • Fresh Breath Oral Care Spray for Dogs; tropiclean.com for retailers
  • Burt's Bees for Puppies Tearless Shampoo with Buttermilk, $11; chewy.com
  • Pro Grooming Tool, $45; aquapaw.com
  • FURminator Short Hair deShedding Tool for Medium Dogs, $39; petco.com
  • Groomer's Best Slicker Brush for Cats; hartz.com for retailers
  • Waterless No-Rinse Dog Shampoo, $7; wahlusa.com
  • Gloves, $25; handsongloves.com
  • Dexas Popware for Pets Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner, from $15 each; chewy.com
  • Kong Cat ZoomGroom Brush, $10 each; petco.com
  • Ear Wipes with Aloe Vera and Eucalyptus for Dogs, $13; petmdstore.com

HOUSEKEEPING

TOYS

BEDS

TRAVEL

Southern Living is among the many brands at Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), including PEOPLE, REAL SIMPLE, and PARENTS, that are creating trusted content about pets to inspire and inform their pet-loving audiences. With an overall audience of nearly 190 million, Meredith is a leading media company, reaching almost 70% of all pet owners in the U.S., including nearly 80 million dog owners and over 40 million cat owners. Meredith publishes more than 30 magazines in categories that span every phase of life and touch every aspect of consumers' households, including celebrity and entertainment news, house and home, food, health, fitness, and parenting.

ABOUT SOUTHERN LIVING

Southern Living celebrates the essence of life in the South, covering the best in Southern food, homes, gardens and travel. Southern Living connects consumers to the region's rich culture through a variety of print, digital, mobile, social and event platforms. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, the rapidly expanding Southern Living brand is produced by Meredith Corporation.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

