TORONTO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian singles are the first in the world to get to try Spark, a new dating app designed for people who wish online dating offered more opportunity for self-expression and creative connection.
Spark app, which launched in Toronto this month, is the latest product from Spark Networks, the dating company behind well-known global dating apps like Zoosk.
Project Lead Tobias Plaputta said that the Spark app grew from an increasing frustration with the one-size-fits-all approach of many online dating sites. "We saw space in the online dating market for an app that could help people to truly customize the way in which they present themselves."
"We believe that people are more than just a bio, which is why we designed Spark around the concept of 'frames.' These include photo filters and interactive question cards that allow users to curate a unique profile, and match with others on what matters to them."
Plaputta said the Spark team has also "taken steps to foster matches based on personality first and demographics second" – such as not displaying users' ages on profiles. "We think an emphasis on age can distract people from finding the right match."
Spark has now successfully launched in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg, and the team aims to significantly increase Spark's presence across Canada throughout the summer.
Plaputta said that his team deliberately chose Canada as the ideal market in which to launch Spark. "To help our members embrace self-expression, we wanted to create a comfortable and judgment-free environment. We felt that Canada was the perfect place to achieve this. Canadian singles have a reputation for being kind yet interesting, laid-back yet adventurous. This is exactly the melting pot of traits that we were looking for."
The iOS Spark app is currently available across Canada in English, with an Android release scheduled for the fall.
About Spark
Launched in 2020, Spark is a dating app centered around the concepts of creativity and self-expression. It is one of the portfolio brands of Spark Networks SE, a global leader in online dating with headquarters in Berlin and offices in New York and Utah.