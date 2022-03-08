(PRNewsfoto/Spark Networks SE)

BERLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, today announced that Company management will be hosting meetings with investors on March 15, 2022 during the 34th Annual ROTH Conference taking place March 13-15, 2022 in Dana Point, California.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Spark Networks, contact either your representative at ROTH, or MKR Investor Relations, Spark Network's investor relations firm, at lov@mkr-group.com.

About Spark Networks SE

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) is a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships focusing on the 40+ demographic and faith-based affiliations. Spark's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York and Utah.

Contact

Investors:

Todd Kehrli/Joo-Hun Kim

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

lov@mkr-group.com

