NORTHFIELD, N.H., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spaulding Academy & Family Services is pleased to announce it has been awarded a three-year accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International, an independent, nonprofit organization that evaluates health and human service providers. Spaulding Academy & Family Services is now considered a Qualified Residential Treatment Provider (QRTP).
The accreditation process required Spaulding Academy & Family Services to conduct detailed research, including off-site trainings to understand CARF International's standards and reviews of CARF International manuals. To align with CARF International standards, the organization redefined programs and their descriptions; created new student, stakeholder, and staff surveys; developed student and parent "Bills of Rights"; ensured all Residential program staff members completed trainings on restraint and seclusion, emergency response, suicide prevention, treatment services, and gender identity; and instituted regularly scheduled competency-based trainings.
CARF International conducted a two-day virtual survey of Spaulding Academy & Family Services this spring, followed by an on-campus safety review in July. Accreditation was awarded on August 31, and Spaulding Academy & Family Services was notified of its success in late September.
"Spaulding Academy & Family Services is thrilled to be awarded this distinctive accreditation by CARF International," said Amanda Champagne, Executive Director of Family Services, Spaulding Academy & Family Services. "It reflects the high quality of educational, residential, and therapeutic services we provide to the children and families we serve every day. The CARF International standards we follow will serve as a guidepost as we continue to evolve as an organization."
To learn more about CARF International, visit carf.org.
ABOUT SPAULDING ACADEMY & FAMILY SERVICES
Spaulding Academy & Family Services is a leading provider of educational, residential, therapeutic and community-based programs and services for families, and children and youth with neurological, emotional, behavioral, learning or developmental challenges, including Autism Spectrum Disorder and those who have experienced significant trauma, abuse or neglect. Established in 1871, Spaulding Academy & Family Services is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit that was formerly known as Spaulding Youth Center since 1958. Our scenic hilltop campus is located on more than 500 acres in Northfield, NH and welcomes boys and girls from ages 4 to 21 from around the state of New Hampshire and beyond. In addition to programs provided on our Northfield campus, Spaulding's community-based programs include foster family licensing, Individual Service Option (ISO) foster care, ISO in-home services, child health support services, and more for children ages 0 to 20 and their family. For information about Spaulding Academy & Family Services, visit http://www.SpauldingServices.org.
