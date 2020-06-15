NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 160 talented NYC public school teen artists will make their VIRTUAL Broadway debuts in the special 2020 Online Production of THE SHUBERT FOUNDATION HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE FESTIVAL for NYC Public Schools -- World Premiere on Monday June 15th at 7 PM -- streaming on www.shubert.nyc. This high profile and high-energy theatre education experience for students is presented by The Shubert Foundation and the NYC Department of Education Arts Office.
Jelani Alladin (FROZEN, HERCULES at the Public Theatre) will host this year's sixth annual event, which has previously been performed live on a Broadway stage. Guest presenters will include Broadway stars Adam Chanler-Berat (PETER AND THE STARCATCHER), James Harkness (AIN'T TOO PROUD), Carly Hughes (BEAUTIFUL, American Housewife on ABC), George Salazar (BE MORE CHILL), and Sherie Rene Scott (WHORL INSIDE A LOOP).
The Festival's inspired virtual production excerpts reflect the professionalism, the focus and the passions of our NYC public school students from diverse backgrounds and identities who came together with at least one common goal — to tell stories and build bridges. Under widely challenging circumstances, each student artist found time and space to rehearse and record their individual performance on smartphones and laptops so audiences everywhere could enjoy their artistry and collaboration.
The Festival, a celebration featuring five outstanding high school student productions from the 2019-2020 school year which were selected from over 30 productions across the city by a panel of professional theatre artists and theatre educators. Over the course of the festival's six-year history, school productions from all 5 boroughs have performed at the event. This year, student presentations from the following schools will present excerpted scenes and musical numbers in order as follows:
Brooklyn High School of the Arts (Brooklyn) – FAME
Curtis High School (Staten Island) – LUCKY STIFF
Frank Sinatra School of the Arts (Queens) – HAIRSPRAY
Repertory Company High School for Theatre Arts (Manhattan) – AIDA
Talent Unlimited High School (Manhattan) – THE WOLVES
The High School Theatre Festival showcases the ongoing excellent theatre work currently taking place in NYC public high schools, as well as highlighting the positive effects of theatre study on skills for the stage and in life: collaboration, artistry, discipline, focus, literacy, student voice, self-awareness, presence, active listening and empathy. The evening focuses on the impact that a full theatre program can have on students and school communities and enables students to see theatre and the arts as a potential career path
"Our 1.1 million students are incredibly creative, and through our investment in high quality arts education, we can cultivate and inspire the next generation of dancers, musicians, actors, and visual artists," said Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza. "I thank the Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival for investing in our students and providing them with a professional experience and a Broadway platform."
"Since the beginning of this festival six years ago, our New York City Public High School students have delighted us with their commitment, skill and creativity. But this year they have outdone themselves," said Diana Phillips, President of The Shubert Foundation. "Under the most trying of circumstances they have come together to present magical performances where their talent, spirit and ingenuity are nothing short of an inspiration. Bravo to them and to their teachers for creating such a memorable event."
Sponsored by The Shubert Foundation, the festival is presented in partnership with the New York City Department of Education (NYCDOE). Funding for the Festival and for a range of existing Shubert Foundation programs in New York City public schools comes from a grant of $585,000.
Since 2005, The Shubert Foundation has provided more than $6 million to the New York City Department of Education for Theatre/Arts programs.
"You can't stop the beat, and the beat of our youth is powerful. These impressive and engaged teen artists-- from varied diverse cultural backgrounds, neighborhoods and creative points of view-- are using their theatre artistry to spread empathy and shrink the world. The Festival serves as a platform to showcase the impact of a dedicated theatre education for all students and a reminder of the impact of inclusivity on stage, in the classroom and beyond," said Peter Avery, the Festival's producer and the Director of Theatre for the NYC Department of Education.
The Shubert Foundation, Inc. is the largest institutional funder of theatre education programs throughout NYC public schools and the nation's largest private foundation dedicated to unrestricted funding of not-for-profit theatres, with a secondary focus on dance. In 2020, the Foundation provided $32 million to 560 not-for-profit performing arts organizations across the United States. The Shubert Foundation, Inc. was established in 1945 by the legendary team of brothers, Lee and J.J. Shubert, producers of more than 520 plays, musicals and revues, as well as owners and operators of a nationwide network of legitimate theatres. For more information, visit www.shubertfoundation.org.
The New York City Department of Education is the largest system of public schools in the United States, serving about 1.1 million students in more than 1,750 schools. The Department of Education supports universal access to arts education through the ArtsCount initiative, which tracks and reports student participation in arts education and tracks progress at the school and city-wide levels for meeting New York State Instructional Requirements for the Arts. For more information, visit NYC DOE Office of Arts and Special Projects.
