CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The publicity agency, 'Special Guests,' is celebrating its 35th Anniversary by and announcing its expansion initiative that includes Sign-on Bonuses to new Business Development hires.
Jerry McGlothlin, founder, and CEO of Special Guests, founded in 1986, said, "I'm sick and tired of watching our Republic become a nation on non-workers. During this crazy Covid era, it's been like pulling out teeth getting in account reps to bring in new work. So, for our 35th Anniversary, we are offering a $100,000 sign-on bonus to new Business Development reps who aren't afraid to knock on doors, or at least pick up the phone, to offer our stellar publicity services to businesses and other organizations seeking positive public exposure for their goods, services or causes."
McGlothlin added, "The last time we made a similar offer was after the Edelman public relations firm broke their promise to never lay off any employees over Covid. This breach of trust was considered to many as the biggest broken promise in the history of PR, since the 'Edelman Trust Barometer supposedly represented Edelman's core values' but this time instead of pointing the finger at someone else who failed the Barometer, it was Edelman themselves who proved to be untrustworthy."
In a bold move, McGlothlin offered to hire all 390 employees Edelman let go, but not a person seemed eager to work. Instead, they appeared to prefer sitting home, collecting government paychecks.
But rather than give up on all American PR workers, McGlothlin said, "We're giving it a try again but sweetening the pie. For the first ten account reps willing to do the 'unthinkable,' actually being willing to work for a living, all they need to do is sign up four clients for one year of publicity services. They then get their $100,000 in bonus commissions, on top of their $100,000 of base commissions. So that's double, and we're offering it up to one million dollars in potential commissions. How can you top that?"
Looking back over the 35 years specializing in booking clients on Talk Show interviews, McGlothlin reminisces over guest clients he's placed on Talk Shows over the years. For example, on December 1, 1986, he and his former business partner Tom Madden promoted the "Most Kissable Lips" for their client Magikist rug cleaners. Their publicity stunt was covered by Associated Press and mentioned in the opening monologues of both the NBC Today Show and The Late Show with David Letterman.
In 1988 McGlothlin booked his first Oprah Winfrey Show interview and managed to convince the show's executive producer, Dianne Hudson, to have 'O' give an entire hour to Jerry's client.
In 2005 McGlothlin had the challenge of booking Texas Attorney General Gregg Abbot (who since became governor) on his U.S. Supreme Court Van Orden v. Perry case of whether or not it was constitutional for Texas to display their 10 Commandments monument. Again, special Guests was up to the task and booked Greg Abbot on many national programs, including one of the final broadcasts Peter Jennings spent in the anchor chair of World News Tonight on ABC Television. Jennings passed away later that year.
When asked who his favorite entertainment guest was, McGlothlin answered without missing a beat, "Ed McMahon. He was the same jovial person on-air with Johnny Carson as he was off-air." McGlothlin also is jovial—except when people don't want to work. Instead of getting stark raving mad, he is offering $1 million in bonuses to entice others to share McGlothlin's mantle of 'pushy publicist.'
Jerry McGlothlin considers himself one of the biggest fans of the telephone in the history of PR, often making more than 100 outgoing phone calls in a single day. To illustrate his point of the vital importance for PR agents to make outgoing calls, he is offering enterprising Business Development Executives who would like to enjoy earning double commissions up to $100,000 to skip the written application process and apply for the job by calling his mobile phone number of 919-437-0001.
When McGlothlin was asked, how can you, as the CEO of the 2nd largest independent PR firm in America (based on Alexa.com website traffic rankings), give out your private phone number--Aren't you afraid too many people will call you? He snapped back, "No. I'm more concerned people won't call."
CONTACT: Jerry McGlothlin at 919-437-0001 jerry@specialguests.com or Celinda Hawkins at cemison@gmail.com
