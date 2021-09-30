LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today digital signage leader WOW Media announced its most artistic full-motion digital outdoor billboard to date. The new board will be located at the intersection of South La Brea Avenue and Manchester Blvd., the high-profile entrance to Inglewood's Downtown Market Street Promenade.
The full-motion digital display will be designed in collaboration with renowned Inglewood-based architect and (fer) studio founder Christopher Mercier and digital display leader WOW Media. Architect Mercier previously worked for world renowned architect Frank Gehry. His firm (fer) studio has been instrumental in Inglewood's current architectural and artistic renaissance.
The full-motion digital billboard will be comprised of three individual offset digital display panels made of LED screens all warped within a dynamic curving ribbon of light emitting diodes. The full-motion digital billboard will prominently display the City of Inglewood seal along with City of Champions branding and will mark the entrance to Inglewood's Market Street Promenade.
"Reestablishing Inglewood as the sports and entertainment capital of the world is an ongoing collaborative effort between government leaders and private business, and WOW Media is proud to continue playing a prominent role in the revitalization," said WOW Founder and President Scott Krantz. "Collaboration and customization is the new frontier for the outdoor industry and this unique partnership is another step toward fully realizing our shared vision for Inglewood's future and the industry as a whole."
"Designing a state-of-the-art beacon that our community can enjoy for its artistic merits while displaying innovative messages from the businesses that are flocking to Inglewood is a collaboration that I'm proud to be associated with," said (fer) studio's Christopher Mercier. "While I've worked on projects around the world, this collaboration with WOW Media within walking distance of my home is a challenge and honor that I am thrilled to tackle."
Utilizing WOW's network of 22 digital boards throughout Inglewood, advertisers will have unprecedented, multiple impression points whether customers are flying into LAX or taking in a Rams or Chargers' game at SoFi Stadium.
About Christopher Mercier
Christopher L. Mercier, AIA, founded form, environment, research (fer) - studio in early 2002, following nine years as a Senior Associate/Project Architect for Gehry Partners, LLP (formally Frank O. Gehry & Associates). Spanning his more than 30-year career, Mercier has designed many of Los Angeles' most prominent locations such as Father's Office, Brera Restaurant and numerous private residences. Previously he worked on many of the industry's most respected international projects, including the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao in Spain, the Condé Nast Cafeteria in New York, artist Richard Serra's pedestrian bridge in London, and the Bio-Diversity Museum in Panama, among other architectural icons. For more info see http://www.ferstudio.com.
About WOW Media Network
WOW Media's leading digital outdoor network includes 22 boards in and around the Inglewood area of Los Angeles, the epicenter of sports and entertainment, making the company the largest digital outdoor network outside of Times Square. As #1 in Los Angeles digital signage, WOW has run campaigns for brands and studios such as Netflix, Amazon, Samsung, AT&T, Omega, Apple and Corona. For more information, please go to http://www.WOWMediaNetwork.com.
Media Contact
Teresa Buyikian, WOW Media, +1 2139258188, teresa@buyikian.com
SOURCE WOW Media