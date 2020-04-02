CORONA, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Noir and Inktober 52 provide a fantastic challenge to everyone sitting at home right now.
Inktober 52 encourages new and experienced artists alike to participate in a weekly drawing challenge all year long, rather than the traditional daily challenges during the month of October. Spectrum Noir is supporting the challenge's art prompts throughout April.
Traditionally, Inktober challenges require creating black and white drawings and illustrations. However, Spectrum Noir has collaborated with the challenge on its 'Spring into Color with Inktober 52' campaign which features a broader range of colors and includes specific color prompts.
Last year, Spectrum Noir partnered with Inktober, which was launched by founder Jake Parker in 2009, to sponsor its NYC-based Inking Event, where 200 artists and fans gathered to kick-start the celebration.
Spectrum Noir, which is owned by Crafter's Companion, offers a robust range of affordable high-quality art supplies including alcohol markers and inks, metallic pens, water-based inks and much more.
Kelli Snowgold, Chief Commercial Officer of Crafter's Companion International said: "Inktober has gained huge popularity on a global scale throughout the last ten years and for good reason. Having different prompts to stick to provides artists with a guide but still leaves them with lots of room for creativity."
"This new challenge encourages people to put a little time aside for themselves to create art weekly. Creating has been proven to promote positive wellbeing and we are thrilled to play a part in promoting that message.... especially right now as many of us are at home, diligently practicing social distancing."
"Additionally, Inktober has established a large community of artists around the world leading to a huge network of support for the art community which is important."
"Spectrum Noir is excited to be supporting the April prompts because they are a true celebration of color as well as a great representation of our brand and the kaleidoscope of colors that Spectrum Noir has to offer."
Spectrum Noir is a Crafter's Companion™ Brand. Crafter's Companion is a market-leading craft retailer headquartered in the North-East of England. Founded in 2005, the company now employs more than 200 staff and exports products to more than 40 countries across Europe, Asia, South Africa, Australia and North and South America.
