KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPG Web + Marketing, LLC announced the launch of its new ad network that pairs gamification with traditional online advertising. The agency has had a fervent desire for quite some time to pivot into the advertising sector, and with Soda Hunt, SPG has created a new marketing lane – a revolutionary platform and a game changer for businesses.
Gamification applies elements of gaming to standard business practices by creating competition between participants to increase engagement with a product or service. Gamification is the fuel that powers the Soda Hunt platform, designed to disrupt traditional paid advertising services. Their formulation of online treasure hunting and strategic ad placement for their advertisers is nothing short of genius.
Soda Hunt offers its advertisers thousands of repeat visitors with small bounce rates and long hang times. It is the only network of its kind to offer geo-local traffic verification to its advertisers. Other platform benefits include baked in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), opportunities to adjust promotions and offerings as needed, marketing solutions like email captures and feedback surveys, social media exposure and sponsorship opportunities. Soda Hunt offers all of this for a small fraction of what the big brand ad agencies charge.
SPG has worked hard to roll out a service of this size and magnitude by streamlining its current operations, resulting in significant revenue growth. SPG management anticipates that next year's earnings will be nearer to targeted growth levels of 80% in advertisement services and an expected $1.2 million in revenue.
Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, SPG Web + Marketing, LLC is one of the city's best known web development shops. They are expected to open their second location in Dallas, TX in 2023 after their completed beta of this product in Kansas City.
